Dyersville Beckman wrestlers capture Lynx Invitational team title

TROY MILLS — Dyersville Beckman displayed its mettle during the week.

The Blazers were short-handed with injuries and coming off two rough dual losses, but it wasn’t enough to keep them from entering the holiday break on a high note.

Nick Schmidt captured the 106-pound individual title and helped Beckman claim the team championship at the Lynx Invitational on Saturday at North Linn High School. The Blazers had three finalists and scored 161 points to beat runner-up Wapello by 24 ½.

“I think it was great,” Ortmann said. “It was a true reflection of how hard these guys work in the room. We had some speed bumps we ran into earlier this week with competition, but we used it as a learning curve. It motivated the guys.”

Beckman has had a decent start. The Blazers had a few placewinners at the highly-competitive multi-class Keith Young Invitational. They were third at the Mount Vernon Invitational, which was won by nationally-ranked Lisbon.

The lineup was short three weights and another starter defaulted from the tournament after an injury in the semifinals. Beckman still managed 10 placewinners, including six in the top four and nine in the top six of the 15-team field.

“We always give our guys a shot at anything,” Ortmann said. “The coaching staff sees a lot of good things coming out of these guys, so we have high expectations throughout the season.

“Every guy had to go out there and do his job individually for the team to follow.”

Schmidt led the way, pinning his way to the finals. He capped the tournament with a 7-4 victory over Highland’s Easton Schlabaugh. Schmidt scored the first seven points, including a takedown and two nearfall in the first period.

“He’s aggressive,” Ortmann said. “He’s always on the attack. It has been a huge change ever since he wrestled with us last year, but he keeps improving every week.

Danil Wall (120) and Levi Feldman (126) also reached the finals for Beckman. Ortmann said the team will enjoy this feat, but it will be back to work soon, using the break as a chance to make gains on other teams.

“We’re going to celebrate a little bit of success we had here,” Ortmann said. “I’m a firm believer in that, but we have a lot of unfinished business to tend to, so we’re going to take the things we saw here and we’re going to go back to the drawing board. We’re going to figure out how we can keep that momentum going and how to keep getting better.”

Center Point-Urbana crowned three champions, which matched Wapello for a tournament best in titlists. Cole Whitehead (113), Keegan Scheeler (138) and 160-pounder Collin Hoskins won titles for CPU.

Scheeler improved to 13-2 overall, beating North Linn’s Class 1A sixth-ranked Heath Moyer, 5-2. He was able to take control and pull away in the third, scoring two takedowns in the final frame.

“My game plan going in was to win and dominate him,” Scheeler said. “Going into the second period, I could tell he was getting gassed out, so I brought him back up to his feet and just from there I just hammered the shots and got in on him a few times.”

Scheeler has wrestled as high as 152 this season and will plan to drop to 132 after the break. He has his sights set on a state tournament berth, attempting to build on the final win.

“Just keep your head down,” Scheeler said. “You have to stay on the grind.”

The host Lynx placed third in the team race and received a title from 120-pound freshman Cael Bridgewater. He posted a technical fall and two pins, decking Wall in 1:23 of the championship match.

“I started off a little slow, but by the time I got to the championship (and) to the lights it was pretty cool,” Bridgewater said. “I felt good with the home crowd cheering me on.”

Bridgewater is the son of former longtime North Linn Coach Brad Bridgewater. He has grown up around the program and watched some of the best Lynx wrestlers, including his current head coach Brendan Schott. He has waited for his chance to follow in their footsteps.

“Now, it’s my turn,” Bridgewater said. “It feels amazing.”

In one of the more exciting bouts of the finals, Belle Plaine’s Ethan Allie, ranked second in 1A, scored a takedown in the final seconds for a 4-3 victory over Mid-Prairie’s Josh Wallington at 220. Allie overcame a 3-0 deficit, tallying three points in the last period.

Cedar Rapids Washington had two champions. The Warriors’ Aden Abram cinched up a cradle and pinned Feldman in 38 seconds for the 126 crown. Heavyweight Tate Sykora-Matthess used a second-period reversal and third-period takedown for a 6-2 decision over West Fork’s Levi Janssen in the finals.

Mid-Prairie’s Cael Garvey (170) and 2A No. 7 195-pounder Isaac Boucher won titles.

NORTH LINN LYNX INVITATIONAL

At Troy Mills

Teams — 1. Dyersville Beckman 161, 2. Wapello 136.5, 3. North Linn 127.5, 4. (tie) Mid-Prairie and North Fayette Valley 121, 6. Belle Plaine 120, 7. C.R. Washington 111.5, 8. Center Point-Urbana 110, 9. C.R. Kennedy JV 101, 10. Dubuque Senior 90.5, 11. Maquoketa Valley 70, 12. West Fork 52, 13. Highland 51, 14. Linn-Mar JV 49, 15. Western Dubuque JV 48.

Championship matches

106 pounds — Nick Schmidt (DB) dec. Easton Schlabaugh (High), 7-4; 113 — Cole Whitehead (CPU) dec. Cade Cook (NL), 9-2; 120 — Cael Bridgewater (NL) pinned Danil Wall (DB), 1:23; 126 — Aden Abram (CRW) pinned Levi Feldman (DB),: 38; 132 — Mitchell Moore (Wap) pinned Joe Foreman (CRW),: 40; 138 — Keegan Scheeler (CPU) dec. Heath Moyer (NL), 5-2; 145 — Daniel Meeker (Wap) dec. Joel Grimes (NFV), 5-0; 152 — Evan Ross (Wap) pinned Gavin Black (CRK), 3:12; 160 — Collin Hoskins (CPU) major dec. Wyatt Willey (LM), 8-0; 170 — Cael Garvey (M-P) dec. Connor Timm (BP), 5-2; 182 — Kale Rodgers (NFV) dec. Evan Elgin (MV), 7-0; 195 — Isaac Bouchar (M-P) pinned Nathan Rechkemmer (NL),: 31; 220 — Ethan Allie (BP) dec. Josh Wallington (M-P), 4-3; Hwt. — Tate Sykora-Matthess (CRW) dec. Levi Janssen (WF), 6-2.

