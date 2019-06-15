The Cascade Cougars blanked the Trailblazers of Beckman Catholic 10-0 in a 10-run rule shortened high school baseball game at American Legion Baseball Field in Cascade.

/ 24

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Planning for long-term nursing home care

'They are totally overlooked': Young black girls viewed as less innocent, study finds

U.S. asks for pause in intellectual property dispute with China

Real estate dominates tax break meant for businesses

Solon splash pad project awarded CAT grant

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cooking helps Friese family keep dad's legacy alive

LGBTQ caucusgoers in Iowa not necessarily all in for Pete Buttigieg

Ernst: Her upcoming Senate re-election race will be a choice between socialism, liberty

Cedar Rapids bike share program picks up speed

Marion man to prison for sex acts with underage girl

Trending