Dan Dakich gives lofty praise to Jordan Bohannon

Those in the Iowa Hawkeyes fan camp who are quick to criticize ESPN announcer Dan Dakich should also know Dakich is quick to praise your team when he sees something he likes.

Bohannon made three 3-pointers in the last 2:47 of overtime to lift Iowa to a 76-70 win over Indiana last Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Dakich said this about Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon on his WFNI radio show in Indianapolis Monday while interviewing Indiana Hoosiers radio announcer Don Fischer:

“I’m not sure I’ve seen a guy make three in a row like he made them, how he made them as well-defended as he was.

“I’m not sure I’ve ever seen three in a row like that for the win. Maybe early in the game, but not for the win, brother.”

Dakich played at Indiana, was an assistant coach there for over 10 years, and was the head coach at Bowling Green for 10 seasons.

Fischer has called Indiana’s basketball games for over 45 years. Here’s what he said about Bohannon:

“I thought it was one of the greatest offensive performances of shooting that I’ve ever seen. I don’t think anybody’s ever done that, that I’ve watched. I’ve been doing it for 40 — well, 50-plus years in total. I’ve never seen it at the high school level, the college level, I’ve never seen it in the NBA.

“Well, I take that back. I think Reggie Miller had a pretty good ballgame one time.”

Then he laughed, knowing the people of Indiana could quickly remind him of a certain evening in Madison Square Garden.

Miller scored eight points in nine seconds for the Indiana Pacers’ in their Eastern Conference semifinals Game 1 win over the New York Knicks in 1995.

To listen to Dakich’s interview with Fischer, click here.