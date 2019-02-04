Iowa State 16th, Iowa 20th in men's basketball coaches' poll

Iowa State and Iowa did some climbing in the USA TODAY men’s basketball coaches rankings Monday after enjoying home court successes last week.

The Cyclones rose four spots to No. 16 after home wins over West Virginia and Texas. It’s their highest ranking in the poll since they finished the 2015-16 season at No. 15.

The Hawkeyes ascended from 25th to 20th following their 74-59 over then-No. 5 (now No. 7) Michigan Friday night in Iowa City. It’s the 12th-straight week they’ve been in the poll.

Iowa and Iowa State are both 17-5.

The Cyclones play at Oklahoma Monday night. Iowa resumes play Thursday at Indiana.

In other news, Iowa’s Joe Wieskamp was named the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week for the second time in three weeks. Wieskamp had 16 points, seven rebounds and five steals in that Michigan game.

Men's basketball coaches poll: Feb. 4, 2019

1. Tennessee (20-1)

2. Duke (19-2)

3. Virginia (20-1)

4. Gonzaga (21-2)

5. Kentucky (18-3)

6. Nevada (21-1)

7. Michigan (20-2)

8. North Carolina (17-4)

9. Marquette (19-3)

10. Virginia Tech (18-3)

11. Michigan State (18-4)

12. Houston (21-1)

13. Villanova (18-4)

14. Kansas (17-5)

15. Purdue (16-6)

16. Iowa State (17-5)

17. Louisville (16-6)

18. Texas Tech (17-5)

19. Wisconsin (16-6)

20. Iowa (17-5)

21. Mississippi State (16-5)

22. Louisiana State (17-4)

23. Cincinnati (19-3)

24. Florida State (16-5)

25. Buffalo (19-3)