Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa State 12th, Iowa 24th in AP college football rankings

Highest ranking for Cyclones in 18 years

Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar (88) makes a catch against Texas during the second half of the Cyclones' 23-20 win in
Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar (88) makes a catch against Texas during the second half of the Cyclones’ 23-20 win in Austin, Texas, last Friday. (Eric Gay/Associated Press)

Iowa State is at its highest position in Associated Press’ college football Top 25 rankings in 18 years.

Following their 23-20 win at Texas Friday, the 7-2 Cyclones moved up three spots to No. 12 in this week’s poll, released Sunday. They haven’t been ranked as high since they were No. 9 in the Oct. 13, 2002 poll.

Iowa State can finish alone atop the Big 12 standings with a home win against West Virginia Saturday.

No. 24 Iowa is in the AP rankings for the first time since this year’s preseason poll when it was 24th. The Hawkeyes have won their last four games, the latest a 26-20 victory over Nebraska last Friday. Iowa plays at Illinois Saturday.

Iowa State is 12th and Iowa 24th in the coaches’ Top 25.

 

