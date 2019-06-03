C.R. Xavier takes top Class 3A spot in latest IHSBCA poll

Cedar Rapids Xavier’s start has led to a 5-0 record and the top spot in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings.

The Saints moved up to a couple spots in Class 3A and is one of three Metro programs included in the second edition of the poll. Marion also moved up one spot to seventh in 3A, while Cedar Rapids Jefferson is 10th in 4A.

Xavier Coach Dan Halter said early-season recognition is nice but is mostly built on the foundation built by previous players and teams. The Saints returned seven players with starting experience for a team that went 30-10 and 21-5 in the Mississippi Valley Conference.

“It’s great to be recognized but our focus needs to be on doing things the right way, getting a little better every day, and being good teammates,” Halter said. “We know it’s a long season and the MVC is a grind.”

In 4A, Jefferson is one of three MVC teams in the rankings. Western Dubuque, a state semifinalist last season, is 5-1 and remains second, sitting behind Johnston (8-0). Iowa City West jumped three spots to fourth, setting up a Wednesday matchup with Xavier and the Trojans in Iowa City.

Solon climbed one rung to sixth in 3A with a 5-1 mark.

Dyersville Beckman received a four-hitter from Carter Petsche and two hits and two RBIs from Brock Marbach in a 4-1 victory over North Linn last week. The Blazers moved up to fourth, moving one spot ahead of the Lynx in 2A.

Cascade comes in at eighth and Wilton is the 2A No. 1.

Alburnett is seventh in 1A, while HLV debuts at 10th with an 8-0 record. Two-time defending state champion Mason City Newman sits atop the 1A rankings.

Here is the complete set of rankings:

(Record in parentheses)

CLASS 4A

1. Johnston (8-0), 2. Western Dubuque (5-1), 3. West Des Moines Dowling (3-0), 4. Iowa City West (6-1), 5. Urbandale (3-1), 6. Waukee (5-0), 7. Southeast Polk (6-3), 8. Ankeny Centennial (4-0), 9. Ankeny (3-0), 10. C.R. Jefferson (4-3)

Others receiving votes: Dubuque Hempstead, North Scott, Sioux City East.

CLASS 3A

1. C.R. Xavier (5-0), 2. Davenport Assumption (5-2), 3. DeWitt Central (5-0), 4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-0), 5. Harlan (6-0), 6. Solon (5-1), 7. Marion (4-1), 8. Grinnell (7-0), 9. Waverly-Shell Rock (6-1), 10. Dubuque Wahlert (4-1)

Others receiving votes: Ballard; Sioux City Heelan, Centerville, Dallas Center-Grimes, Storm Lake, Washington, Iowa, Winterset.

CLASS 2A

1. Wilton (4-0), 2. Dike-New Hartford (8-0), 3. Treynor (8-0), 4. Dyersville Beckman (9-1), 5. North Linn (11-1), 6. Van Meter (3-1), 7. New Hampton (9-0), 8. Cascade (5-2), 9. Underwood (4-1), 10. West Lyon (6-0)

Others receiving votes: Hinton, Carroll Kuemper, MVAOCOU, Ogden, Roland-Story.

CLASS 1A

1. Mason City Newman (5-0), 2. Don Bosco (6-0), 3. Southeast Warren (6-0), 4. Martensdale-St. Mary’s (4-2), 5. Calamus-Wheatland (7-1), 6. Council Bluffs St. Albert (3-3), 7. Alburnett (4-3), 8. Kingsley-Pierson (9-1), 9. Saint Ansgar (7-1), 10. HLV (8-0)

Others receiving votes: Akron-Westfield, Algona Garrigan, Lansing Kee, Lisbon, Pekin, Remsen St. Mary’s, South Winneshiek, Wapsie Valley, Woodbury Central.

