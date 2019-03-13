All-MVC wrestling 2019: Conrad Braswell, Jacob Wempen named Athletes of the Year

Linn-Mar state champion and two-time state medalist Jacob Wempen and Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Conrad Braswell were named Mississippi Valley Conference Division Athletes of the Year for wrestling.

Wempen captured the Class 3A 182-pound state title, capping his senior season with a 37-1 mark. Wempen also earned the MVC crown at 182, earning the top MVC Valley Division award.

Braswell became the 10th MVC wrestler to win four conference titles and the first to win all four for a Cedar Rapids Metro program. He also was Prairie’s fourth four-time state medalist, placing sixth at 132 and finishing with a 34-7 mark.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy claimed the MVC Valley Division dual crown and its first MVC Super Meet team title. Cougars Coach Dennis Hynek and staff were Coach of the Year in the Valley. Cedar Falls Coach Chris Ortner was recognized in the Mississippi.

Mississippi Division

FIRST TEAM

106 — Ethan Wood-Finley (Iowa City High, jr.)

113 — Austin Kegley (Cedar Rapids Prairie, jr.)

120 — Jacob Penrith (Cedar Falls, sr.)

126 — Joe Foreman (Cedar Rapids Washington, soph.)

132 — Conrad Braswell (Cedar Rapids Prairie, sr.)

138 — Johnny Washburn (Cedar Rapids Prairie, jr.)

145 — Patrick Chambers (Cedar Rapids Xavier, sr.) and Christian Simpson (Cedar Falls, sr.)

152 — Kyle Hefley (Iowa City High, sr.)

160 — Ryker Kurimski (Western Dubuque, sr.)

170 — Jake Hosch (Western Dubuque, jr.)

182 — Devin Ludwig (Western Dubuque, sr.)

195 — Ashton Stoner-DeGroot (Cedar Rapids Prairie, jr.)

220 — Jason Simon-Ressler (Western Dubuque, sr.)

Hwt. — Jacob Murry (Iowa City High, sr.)

Athlete of the Year — Conrad Braswell, Cedar Rapids Prairie

Coach of the Year — Chris Ortner and staff, Cedar Falls

SECOND TEAM

106 — Hunter Kalous (Cedar Rapids Prairie, soph.)

113 — Dawson Bierman (Western Dubuque, sr.)

120 — Garrett Bormann (Iowa City High, jr.), Isaac Cretsinger (Dubuque Senior, sr.) and Cadin Herrmann (Waterloo East, fr.)

126 — Dylan Whitt (Cedar Falls, fr.)

132 — Christian Stanek (Cedar Rapids Xavier, fr.)

138 — Jack Plagge (Cedar Falls, jr.)

145 — Reece Caven (Iowa City High, jr.)

152 — Elijah Demmer (Western Dubuque, sr.)

160 — Brandon Lalla (Iowa City High, sr.)

170 — DeShawn Tigges (Dubuque Senior, jr.)

182 — Logan Andeway (Cedar Rapids Prairie, sr.)

195 — Jason Lemus (Iowa City High, jr.)

220 — Collin Bohnenkamp (Cedar Falls, jr.)

Hwt. — Parker Schmitt (Western Dubuque, sr.)

HONORABLE MENTION

106 — Connor McCartan (Cedar Falls, fr.)

113 — Sebastian Sorondo (Dubuque Senior, sr.)

126 — Michael Santoro (Iowa City High, sr.)

132 — Carter Elliott (Dubuque Senior, jr.) and Jackson Barth (Cedar Falls, jr.)

138 — Jared Cordes (Western Dubuque, jr.)

152 — Austin Cross (Cedar Falls, jr.)

160 — Colton LaGrange (Cedar Rapids Prairie, sr.)

170 — Joe Ring (Iowa City High, sr.) and Dakota Southworth (Cedar Falls, sr.)

182 — Jack Steffener (Cedar Falls, sr.)

195 — Ben Bowman (Cedar Falls, soph.)

220 — Isaac Ball (Cedar Rapids Xavier, sr.)

Hwt. — Justin Campbell (Cedar Falls, sr.)

Valley Division

FIRST TEAM

106 — Brandon O’Brien (Linn-Mar, soph.)

113 — Kaden Karns (Waterloo West, soph.)

120 — Hunter Garvin (Iowa City West, fr.)

126 — Ty Pfiffner (Cedar Rapids Kennedy, soph.)

132 — Joe Pins (Dubuque Hempstead, sr.)

138 — Graham Gambrall (Iowa City West, soph.)

145 — Noah Cunningham (Cedar Rapids Kennedy, sr.)

152 — Jack Gehl (Dubuque Hempstead, sr.) and Abass Kemokai (Linn-Mar, soph.)

160 — Trever Maiers (Dubuque Hempstead, sr.)

170 — Ryan Plummer (Linn-Mar, jr.) and Ashton Barker (Iowa City Liberty, soph.)

182 — Jacob Wempen (Linn-Mar, sr.)

195 — Cade Parker (Cedar Rapids Kennedy, jr.)

220 — Cam Jones (Cedar Rapids Kennedy, sr.)

Hwt. — Josh Vis (Cedar Rapids Kennedy, jr.)

Athlete of the Year — Jacob Wempen, Linn-Mar

Coach of the Year — Dennis Hynek and staff, Cedar Rapids Kennedy

SECOND TEAM

106 — Jonah Hallam (Cedar Rapids Kennedy, fr.) and Grant O’Dell (Iowa City West, fr.)

113 — Adler Kramer (Dubuque Hempstead, soph.)

120 — Bryce Parker (Linn-Mar, soph.)

126 — Kain Wempen (Linn-Mar, soph.)

132 — Keaton Speicher (Iowa City West, sr.)

138 — Dylan Falck (Cedar Rapids Kennedy, jr.)

145 — Tyler Murphy (Dubuque Hempstead, sr.)

160 — Alex Koch (Cedar Rapids Kennedy, fr.)

182 — Will Hoeft (Iowa City West, jr.)

195 — Landon Green (Iowa City West, sr.) and Brenden Burton (Waterloo West, sr.)

220 — Tanner Schultz (Linn-Mar, sr.)

Hwt. — Dawson Sweet (Cedar Rapids Jefferson, jr.)

HONORABLE MENTION

106 — Teme Larson (Waterloo West, sr.)

113 — Parker McBride (Iowa City West, fr.)

120 — Jacob McLeod (Cedar Rapids Kennedy, soph.)

126 — Jackson Hicks (Waterloo West, jr.)

132 — Ben Hoeger (Cedar Rapids Kennedy, jr.)

138 — Ben Faber (Dubuque Hempstead, jr.)

145 — Gabe Anstoetter (Dubuque Wahlert, soph.)

152 — Divion Ocheltree (Cedar Rapids Kennedy, soph.)

160 — Drew Snyder (Iowa City Liberty, soph.)

170 — Kent Kragenbrink (Dubuque Hempstead, sr.)

182 — Cael Knox (Cedar Rapids Kennedy, soph.)

195 — Luke Gaffney (Linn-Mar, fr.)

220 — Owen Dunne (Dubuque Hempstead, sr.)

Hwt. — Cayden Lovett (Dubuque Hempstead, soph.)

