Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Brock Barnhart captures second straight CRANDIC golf title

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Brock Barnhart has many in prep golf circles seeing red.

The color is normally used to denote a score under par on the meet leaderboard and the Cougars senior has done just that a few times this year.

Barnhart broke par once again, firing a 1-under 71 Tuesday at Gardner Golf Course to earn medalist honors for the second straight year at the annual CRANDIC golf meet. He also helped lead the Cougars to the team title, posting a total of 312.

At the start of the season, Barnhart aimed for subpar rounds. He said he thought this was the third time he achieved the feat in the season’s first month. He has an 18-hole round of 68 and shot 33 in a nine-hole event this season.

“It’s definitely showing for me now,” said Barnhart, the state’s leading golfer and three-time state qualifier. “I have to keep doing this up to districts. If I can I shoot like this at district and hopefully get to state. I would like to bring the whole team along with me to state.”

Barnhart was out at 36 and shot 1-under 35 on the back nine. He received a big boost after the turn. On the par-4 10th hole, Barnhart recovered from pulling his second shot a little left by dropping a chip from about 5 feet off the green.

“I was able to chip in for birdie,” Barnhart said. “It gave me a little momentum into the next hole, which I was able to birdie also.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The Iowa State commit was 2-under on the four par-5 holes, including No. 11. Barnhart said his approaches put him in good position most of the day.

“The biggest part of my day was hitting greens,” Barnhart said. “I didn’t have to worry much about getting up and down. If I did hit greens, I left myself some tap-in pars. Nothing I really had to work for.”

The Cougars are fortunate to have a player that consistently hovers around par. Kennedy Coach Mike Green said Barnhart continues to reap the rewards of his dedication. He has honed his craft through hard work.

“It’s kind of nice,” Green said. “He puts in a lot of time. He really works at it. From his freshman year all the way through, there is a reason why he plays as well as he is and he’s one of the best players in the state.”

Kennedy captured its first CRANDIC team title since 2014, topping runner-up Linn-Mar by five strokes. The Cougars have climbed the Class 4A ratings. They are eighth with a 159.94 combined adjusted average before Tuesday.

Gannon Hall tied for fourth with a 77, Josh White added 80 and A.J. Corkery rounded out the Kennedy scoring with 84. Green said Hall’s round demonstrated he is figuring things out and Corkery has been consistent this season. White has been a strong No. 2 and younger golfers are contributing.

“They work pretty hard,” Green said. “We have to be a little more focused in our practice time, but other than that I think they are starting to believe in themselves.”

Linn-Mar was led by runner-up medalist Dillon Burr, who carded 74. Drew Muilenburg tied for fourth for the Lions.

Cedar Rapids Washington was third overall. Nile Petersen’s 77 was also good for a fourth-place tie.

Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Michael Glavan recorded a 76, shooting his best 18-hole round of the year.

Crandic boys' golf meet

At Gardner Golf Course

(Par 72)

Teams — 1. C.R. Kennedy 312, 2. Linn-Mar 317, 3. C.R. Washington 319, 4. C.R. Xavier 325, 5. C.R. Prairie 338, 6. Iowa City Liberty 346, 7. Iowa City High 358, 8. C.R. Jefferson 374, 9. Iowa City West 399.

Individuals — 1. Brock Barnhart (CRK), 71, 2. Dillon Burr (LM), 74, 3. Michael Glavan (CRX), 76, 4. (tie) Gannon Hall (CRK), Niles Petersen (CRW), Luke Edwards (ICH) and Drew Muilenburg (LM), 77.

KENNEDY (312): Barnhart 71, Hall 77, Josh White 80, A.J. Corkery 84.

LINN-MAR (317): Burr 74, Muilenburg 77, Carter Vieth 80, Caden Postma 86.

WASHINGTON (319): Petersen 77, Andrew Freeman 79, Kyle Neighbors 81, Joseph Tauber 82.

XAVIER (325): Glavan 76, Matthew Schmit 80, Clayton Nurre 83, Charlie Allen 86, Wes Johnson 86.

PRAIRIE (338): Alec Brockmeyer 80, Justin Valde 83, Collin Brockmeyer 87, Payton Burns 88.

I.C. LIBERTY (346): Connor Roach 82, Tate Brunk 86, A.J. Meyer 89, Braden O’Connor 89.

CITY HIGH (358): Edwards 77, Reese Hayden 92, Levi Sherod 92, James Kriz 97.

JEFFERSON (374): Adam Panoch 88, Tyler Schmitz 93, Ryan May 95, Logan Miller 98.

I.C. WEST (399): Caleb Kirk 92, Owen Larson 99, Andrew Tauchen 103, Brendan Klutts 105.

l Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com