Cedar Rapids Jefferson's Carson Duball gets first varsity victory in final home dual

Cedar Rapids Jefferson's Carson Duball picked a good time for his first varsity victory.

The J-Hawk senior notched it in his final match at home.

Duball overcame an 8-0 deficit before posting one of Jefferson’s four pins in a 51-30 Mississippi Valley Conference dual victory over Iowa City Liberty on Thursday during Senior Night at Jefferson.

He provided himself a memorable moment.

“Coach gave me a chance on varsity the last couple weeks,” Duball said. “It feels good to get a win. I’ve been working in the room and getting better.”

Duball has loved wrestling since he started in seventh grade, but hasn’t wrestled much varsity competition. He’s remained in the J-Hawk program and received his chance at 145 pounds.

“We’ve been talking to each other, keeping him engaged, because he’s kind of been on varsity then off,” Jefferson Coach Ryan Phillips said. “It’s kind of been a feeling. Now, it’s his varsity spot until someone takes it. He’s really coming along.”

Duball used a reversal and two nearfall in the second to cut Armstrong’s lead in half. For the final period, Duball opted to start in the top position against coaches’ advice.

“Just keep going,” Duball said. “Keep grinding. Just keep all that work in the room going.”

“It was something new, something different. The stuff I was using just wasn’t working, grabbing a wrist. I decided to pin his wrist underneath and it worked out.”

Phillips said it was a nice way for Duball to end his career at home. He said Duball has gained more from the sport than just victories.

“He’s grown more so as a person, wrestling as well, but seeing him grow as a young man,” Phillips said. “That’s something that’s going to benefit him more in the long run.”

Nathan Lauterwasser (132), A.J. Buzynski and Dallas Hartgrave each recorded pins for Jefferson in a dual littered with six total forfeits. Elijah Terwilleger (160), Gabe Avalos (113) and Ian Brownsberger (120) had falls for Liberty.

AT C.R. JEFFERSON

C.R. Jefferson 51, Iowa City Liberty 30

(Individual takedowns in parentheses)

126 pounds — Jaxson Morris (ICL) won by forfeit; 132 — Nathan Lauterwasser (CRJ) pinned Mike Luyeye, 1:30 (1,0); 138 — A.J. Buzynski (CRJ) pinned Jackson Phillip, :49 (1,0); 145 — Carson Duball (CRJ) pinned Ethan Armstrong, 4:59 (0.2); 152 — Dallas Hartgrave (CRJ) pinned Michael Rensing, 2:03 (1,0); 160 — Elijah Terwilleger (ICL) pinned Ryne Chamberlin, 4:41 (1,0); 170 — Seth Konen (CRJ) dec. Brenden Benton, 5-4 (2,0); 182 — Caden Yoerger (ICL) won by forfeit; 195 — Preston Bruck (CRJ) won by forfeit; 220 — Zain Wilson (CRJ) won by forfeit; Hwt. — Dawson Sweet (CRJ) won by forfeit; 106 — Connor Luensman (CRJ) won by forfeit; 113 — Gabe Avalos (ICL) pinned Max Lathrop, 1:03 (1,0); 120 — Ian Brownsberger (ICL) pinned Robert Moody, 1:16 (1,0)

MEET STATISTICS

Takedowns — I.C. Liberty 5, C.R. Jefferson 5. Reversals — I.C. Liberty 2, C.R. Jefferson 3. Escapes — I.C. Liberty 1, C.R. Jefferson 0. Nearfall points — I.C. Liberty 8, C.R. Jefferson 10. Penalty points (awarded) — I.C. Liberty 1, C.R. Jefferson 0. Total match points — I.C. Liberty 22, C.R. Jefferson 28.

