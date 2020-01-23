Prep Wrestling

Cedar Rapids Jefferson's Carson Duball gets first varsity victory in final home dual

J-Hawks post 51-30 win over Iowa City Liberty

Cedar Rapids Jefferson's Carson Duball pins Iowa City Liberty's Ethan Armstrong in the 145 pound match at Jefferson High
Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Carson Duball pins Iowa City Liberty’s Ethan Armstrong in the 145 pound match at Jefferson High School in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, January 23, 2020. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Carson Duball picked a good time for his first varsity victory.

The J-Hawk senior notched it in his final match at home.

Duball overcame an 8-0 deficit before posting one of Jefferson’s four pins in a 51-30 Mississippi Valley Conference dual victory over Iowa City Liberty on Thursday during Senior Night at Jefferson.

He provided himself a memorable moment.

“Coach gave me a chance on varsity the last couple weeks,” Duball said. “It feels good to get a win. I’ve been working in the room and getting better.”

Duball has loved wrestling since he started in seventh grade, but hasn’t wrestled much varsity competition. He’s remained in the J-Hawk program and received his chance at 145 pounds.

“We’ve been talking to each other, keeping him engaged, because he’s kind of been on varsity then off,” Jefferson Coach Ryan Phillips said. “It’s kind of been a feeling. Now, it’s his varsity spot until someone takes it. He’s really coming along.”

Duball used a reversal and two nearfall in the second to cut Armstrong’s lead in half. For the final period, Duball opted to start in the top position against coaches’ advice.

“Just keep going,” Duball said. “Keep grinding. Just keep all that work in the room going.”

“It was something new, something different. The stuff I was using just wasn’t working, grabbing a wrist. I decided to pin his wrist underneath and it worked out.”

Phillips said it was a nice way for Duball to end his career at home. He said Duball has gained more from the sport than just victories.

“He’s grown more so as a person, wrestling as well, but seeing him grow as a young man,” Phillips said. “That’s something that’s going to benefit him more in the long run.”

Nathan Lauterwasser (132), A.J. Buzynski and Dallas Hartgrave each recorded pins for Jefferson in a dual littered with six total forfeits. Elijah Terwilleger (160), Gabe Avalos (113) and Ian Brownsberger (120) had falls for Liberty.

AT C.R. JEFFERSON

C.R. Jefferson 51, Iowa City Liberty 30

(Individual takedowns in parentheses)

126 pounds — Jaxson Morris (ICL) won by forfeit; 132 — Nathan Lauterwasser (CRJ) pinned Mike Luyeye, 1:30 (1,0); 138 — A.J. Buzynski (CRJ) pinned Jackson Phillip, :49 (1,0); 145 — Carson Duball (CRJ) pinned Ethan Armstrong, 4:59 (0.2); 152 — Dallas Hartgrave (CRJ) pinned Michael Rensing, 2:03 (1,0); 160 — Elijah Terwilleger (ICL) pinned Ryne Chamberlin, 4:41 (1,0); 170 — Seth Konen (CRJ) dec. Brenden Benton, 5-4 (2,0); 182 — Caden Yoerger (ICL) won by forfeit; 195 — Preston Bruck (CRJ) won by forfeit; 220 — Zain Wilson (CRJ) won by forfeit; Hwt. — Dawson Sweet (CRJ) won by forfeit; 106 — Connor Luensman (CRJ) won by forfeit; 113 — Gabe Avalos (ICL) pinned Max Lathrop, 1:03 (1,0); 120 — Ian Brownsberger (ICL) pinned Robert Moody, 1:16 (1,0)

MEET STATISTICS

Takedowns — I.C. Liberty 5, C.R. Jefferson 5. Reversals — I.C. Liberty 2, C.R. Jefferson 3. Escapes — I.C. Liberty 1, C.R. Jefferson 0. Nearfall points — I.C. Liberty 8, C.R. Jefferson 10. Penalty points (awarded) — I.C. Liberty 1, C.R. Jefferson 0. Total match points — I.C. Liberty 22, C.R. Jefferson 28.

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com

Pilcher

The Gazette

All articles by K.J.

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Prep Wrestling ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Lisbon's Brad Smith sets Iowa high school wrestling all-time dual wins record

Photos: Cedar Rapids Jefferson vs. Iowa City Liberty, Iowa high school wrestling

Ben Hoeger lifts Cedar Rapids Kennedy wrestling to thrilling 1-point win over Linn-Mar

Iowa high school wrestling: Gazette area all-class rankings (Jan. 23, 2020)

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

These heated domes at Cedar Rapids bars make patio season year-round

Not a big fan of Iowa's black license plates? How about red, white and blue?

Iowa Senate committee advances amendment against abortion

FAA investigates crash of $300,000 University of Iowa drone

Poll: Which 2020 presidential candidates' campaign songs hit the right notes?

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.