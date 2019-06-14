College Softball

Willie Guy enjoying coaching daughter, Avery

Although she's now in college, it's a first for father-daughter

Avery Guy, a former Cedar Rapids Jefferson prep who will play softball at the University of Iowa next season, is sharpening her skills in the Iowa Women’s Softball League this summer. (Amir Prellberg/correspondent)
Avery Guy, a former Cedar Rapids Jefferson prep who will play softball at the University of Iowa next season, is sharpening her skills in the Iowa Women’s Softball League this summer. (Amir Prellberg/correspondent)
/
By Mia Laube, correspondent

CEDAR RAPIDS — Most parents officially give up the title of “coach” when their child heads off to college.

Willie Guy is just getting started.

This summer, Guy is coaching his daughter, Avery, for Emil’s Hideaway in the Iowa Women’s Softball League. The league has an eight-week season with games at Mount Mercy’s Busse Field on Sundays. It gives collegiate athletes a chance to maintain and elevate their skills in the offseason.

Avery, a junior transferring from DMACC to Iowa this year, gets her dad on the sidelines for the first time.

“I’ve never coached her before,” Guy said. “She played for the Blue Devils program, but I didn’t coach on any staff other than the early years as dads do.”

Not only is Guy spending time with Avery, he gets to reconnect with girls she grew up playing with.

“I get to coach her with some of her teammates from high school that I cheered for but now get to hang out with,” Guy said.

Some might wonder how a dad who’s never called the shots before became the coach of a group of NCAA and NAIA athletes from every division.

“This is the third year of the league, and Avery went to college two years ago,” Guy said. “(Director) Jim Ecker reached out to me by email to help out with coaching. Mike Kuba was the coach, but he’s now the head coach at Jefferson.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

While Avery will experience Division I training at Iowa, this summer is an opportunity to play softball without the high stakes.

“It’s to get better, but it’s also just playing with some of your friends that you’ve grown up playing with,” Avery said. “Having him as a coach is cool. It’s a laid back atmosphere.”

Guy, a former Iowa football standout, contributes to the “chill” environment from the dugout. He connects with the players with a fun, outgoing personality that can be heard clearly from the stands.

“I just took this as an opportunity to see her again because once they’re in college and gone all the time, you don’t see them as much,” Guy said. “It’s a great opportunity to come hang out with her and just watch her play the game she loves.”

By Mia Laube, correspondent

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE College Softball ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Payton Akers' emergence helps Cedar Rapids Prairie surge into 5A softball rankings

Softball notes: With arrival of Isabelle True, West Liberty is legit

Eastern Iowa high school softball Super 10 rankings: June 5, 2019

Cedar Rapids Kennedy softball claims a pair of 2-1 decisions from Iowa City High

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cooking helps Friese family keep dad's legacy alive

Iowa City shooting: Vehicles found, persons of interest identified in shooting near Mercer Park

Meet Jake, the lucky cat named after the Iowa truck driver who saved his life

Cafe Saint Pio opens in Czech Village

Man shot by Iowa City police in May arrested in forgery case

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.