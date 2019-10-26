Photos: Coe football vs. Simpson
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
/ 38
Related Articles
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Iowa high school football playoffs 2019: Brackets, pairings for all 6 classes
- Iowa high school football playoffs: Official list of 2019 qualifiers
- Two-thirds of Carson King gift received by children’s hospital
- Iowa at Northwestern preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions
- Iowa high school football Week 9 roundup: Final scores, stats and more
- Ryan Schmidt's life as the career backup at Iowa: 5 years, no snaps and no regrets