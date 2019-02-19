Cold Hawkeyes fall to Maryland, 66-65

IOWA CITY — Again?

Not again.

For the first time in the last three games, there were no last-possession heroics for the Iowa men’s basketball team. It missed two shots in the final seconds and lost to No. 25 Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, 66-65.

The 17th-ranked Hawkeyes (20-6) had a four-game winning streak halted and slipped to 9-6 and sixth-place in the Big Ten. Maryland is 11-5 in the league, 20-7 overall.

Bruno Fernando scored on a tip-in with 7.8 seconds left to give the Terps the lead. Following a timeout, Jordan Bohannon missed a 3-pointer for Iowa. Teammate Isaiah Moss rebounded but missed a jumper, and that was that.

Iowa had trailed 57-46 with six minutes, but clawed all the way back for a 61-60 lead with 2:37 left on a Nicholas Baer 3-pointer.

Five lead-changes later, Maryland had the winning points.

After a first half with eight lead-changes, the Terrapins quickly built on their 27-23 halftime edge. They scored the first four points of the half, and rolled to a 42-30 lead with 13:41 left. Iowa made just two baskets in that time.

At one point in the game, the Hawkeyes had 13 turnovers and just 11 field goals.

Iowa got a 3-pointer from Maishe Dailey with 9:15 left and another from Jordan Bohannon a minute later to pull within 51-46 when Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon called a timeout.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Aaron Wiggins and Anthony Cowan stretched it back out to 57-46, but a 7-0 Iowa run had the fans louder than they were all night. Then Cowan made his fifth 3-pointer of the game, and it was 60-53 at the 3:58 timeout.

The first half, which ended with Maryland up 27-23, was polar.

The Terrapins shot 30.8 percent in the half, the Hawkeyes 29.6. Maryland, which didn’t have a basket until 6:40 of the game elapsed, did can six 3-pointers from the 7:25 to the 2:21 marks of the half. Junior guard Cowan made three of them.

Iowa missed its first eight threes and was 2-of-10 overall in the half. It also did itself no favors by missing two front ends of one-and-ones in the half’s final 90 seconds.

The Hawkeyes’ Joe Wieskamp picked up his second foul with 14:04 left in the half and didn’t play again until the second half. The hero of last Saturday’s win at Rutgers never got going, missing all five of his field goal tries and scoring but two points.

Maryland center Bruno Fernando got his second foul with 8:14 left in the half and watched the rest of the half from the sideline.

Fernando was a force, however. His 6-foot-10 presence helped negate Iowa big men Tyler Cook and Luka Garza, who had 6 and 5 points, respectively.

Cowan’s 17 points was game-high. Moss had 14 and Bohannon 12 to lead Iowa. Moss also had 10 rebounds.

Iowa shot a chilly 32.8 percent from the field (19 of 58) and made just 8 of 26 three-pointers. Maryland was 12-of-28 in threes, and that was the difference. The Terps had 17 turnovers, Iowa 14.

Iowa’s next game is here Friday at 8:15 p.m. against Indiana (4-11 Big Ten, 13-13 overall).

l Comments: (319) 368-8840; mike.hlas@thegazette.com