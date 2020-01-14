Coe tabs Steve Cook as new Athletics Director

CEDAR RAPIDS — Steve Cook has worn many hats during his 24 years at Coe College.

The helmet he wears on gameday as the head baseball coach is just one of them. Now, he will don another cap for the Kohawks.

Coe President David McInally and Vice President Larry Lee announced in a news release Tuesday that Cook has been hired as the school’s director for athletics and recreation, replacing Sonny Travis, who resigned in December. Cook will assume AD duties immediately.

Cook has guided the baseball program since 1997 and served as assistant director of athletics for the last 15 years. He will remain the head baseball coach.

“We are thrilled to have Steve as Coe’s new director of athletics & recreation,” McInally said in the news release. “His substantial career at Coe and insight as assistant athletic director made him the perfect choice to take our athletic department to new heights.

“Steve is prepared to lead Kohawk athletics with the same passion and tenacity with which he has led the baseball team the last 23 seasons.”

Cook is a 1993 graduate of Allegheny (Pa.) College, earning All-American honors as a senior. He played three years in the minor leagues, including a stint with the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Cook was a member of the Kernels’ 1994 Midwest League championship team.

He returned in 1996, joining Coe baseball staff as an assistant for one season. The Kohawks have soared under Cook, making five NCAA tournaments including a super regional appearance last season. Cook is the school’s all-time wins leader by far, tallying 517 career victories.

“Throughout my tenure here at Coe I have had the opportunity to professionally grow while assisting our department as it has also grown over time,” said Cook, who has coached seventh All-Americans and eight academic All-Americans. “With the vision and commitment of the current coaches and staff, I believe we can continue to accomplish great things with our student-athletes, alumni and the college community as a whole.”

According to the news release, Coe has 25 varsity sports, five competitive club sports and eight active clubs. Cook will help with the transition of new sports, including women’s triathlon, co-ed clay target, women’s bowling and men’s volleyball.

“I am confident we can build off the past success of Kohawk athletics while furthering our efforts to bring a variety of opportunities to potential student-athletes at Coe,” said Cook. “Coe College athletics will continue to be a place where student-athletes have the opportunity and expectation for success on their teams, in the classroom and within the campus community.”

