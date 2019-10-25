Small College Sports

Coe football opens crucial stretch with Homecoming game against Simpson

Kohawks' A-R-C title hopes remain with 3 top conference teams to close regular season

Coe quarterback Quentin White (17) looks for a receiver as linemen Robert Davis (62) and Danny Alcott (58) block Augustana defenders in the first half of their game at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
Coe quarterback Quentin White (17) looks for a receiver as linemen Robert Davis (62) and Danny Alcott (58) block Augustana defenders in the first half of their game at Coe College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
/

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Coe Kohawks' fate rests in their own hands and a conference title remains at the end of their fingertips.

Coe finds itself in that very situation, but the Kohawks know they have their hands full with three of the top four American Rivers Conference football teams to close the regular season.

“Ever since the schedule was released, we saw this as kind of a gauntlet, going through the toughest three teams in the conference we face yearly,” Coe senior Logan Rickard said about games against Simpson, Wartburg and Central. “We put ourselves in a position that if we win out we have a really good shot at taking the conference title. We control our own destiny.

“Time is winding down on the season. What better way can you have a season go than to have the conference title within your grasp.”

Coe’s challenging stretch begins Saturday with a Homecoming game versus Simpson at Clark Field, starting at 1 p.m. Survive the Storm and 12th-ranked Wartburg awaits followed by a finale with the Dutch.

“Anytime you’re able to control your own destiny is nice,” Coe Coach Tyler Staker said. “We also understand that there is a lot of football left to be played. We’ve got to take it one game at a time.”

The Knights (7-0, 5-0) lead the league, while Simpson (4-2, 3-1) and Central (5-1, 3-1) are tied for third. Coe (5-2, 4-1) is sandwiched between them. The Kohawks are 1-5 against those three teams the last two seasons, recording a season-ending victory over Central a year ago.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“We had these last three games kind of circled at the end of the schedule, because these teams are all really good,” Coe quarterback Quentin White said. “At the end of the day, we’re just trying to play good football and take care of business on our end. It’s not going to be easy.”

Coe has won its last two games, including a 56-21 victory at Nebraska Wesleyan. The Kohawks amassed a season-high 574 yards, including 404 passing. White accounted for all of the yards through the air, earning A-R-C Athlete of the Week honors. He threw for four touchdowns, hitting brother, Colton White, 14 times for 172 yards and three scores.

“That was a confidence boost for us,” Staker said. “Being able to click on all cylinders was fun. Now, the goal is to take that performance from last week and build on that going into this week and fine tuning the little things that we need to do to take care of business on Saturday.”

One of the key matchups is Coe’s defense and Simpson’s rush attack. Coe ranks first in the A-R-C, allowing just 103.7 yards per game. Simpson’s offense averages 169 yards on the ground, which is third in the conference.

“I think their offensive line is really good,” Staker said. “They move well, they’re physical and they have some really good running backs and use those guys well. Our defense has defended the run and has done a good job stuffing it, only giving up about 2.4 yards per carry.

“That will be a good game within the game to see how we hold up against their rush offense and if we’re able to control the line of scrimmage.”

The Kohawks do have a chance to run the table for their first conference title since an undefeated 2016 regular season. Coe was picked to finish fifth in the preseason coaches’ poll. Staker said he has seen teams picked fifth win it, while predicted champs finish middle of the pack.

Three of those teams selected to finish ahead of Coe are on the horizon.

“They’re good squads and they’re not going to just hand it to us,” White said. “We’re going to have to go out there and prove it. I’m excited about it.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
The Gazette 2019 Business Awards

Honoring successful businesses, companies, organizations, and professionals in the Corridor on October 29.

PURCHASE TICKETS
2019 Everyday Heroes
Everyday Heroes Luncheon

Honorees for the Everyday Heroes program will be celebrated at an awards breakfast scheduled for Friday, November 1, 2019, from 7am-9am at the Hotel Kirkwood. Tickets are now available.

Purchase Tickets

“I think the atmosphere is going to be awesome. Our guys are going to be ready to rock.”

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by K.J.

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE Small College Sports ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cornell women's soccer unbeaten in last 10 matches, eyes first MWC tournament berth

Cornell's Mason Davis records second straight 100-yard receiving game

Joe Meyer steps in to lead Simpson rush attack

Colton and Quentin White connect for big plays in Coe's win over Buena Vista

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

This is who the University of Iowa calls when it needs 250 pounds of local onions

Linn County landfill has only 25-year capacity left

This Cedar Rapids family goes all-in decorating house for Halloween

Jury convicts Cedar Rapids man for burglary, domestic assault

Workers at two GM plants OK deal with company, strike likely to end

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.