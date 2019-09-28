Coe rolls over Luther, 52-21

CEDAR RAPIDS — First on the ground. Second to the air.

Third victory for Coe.

The Kohawks amassed almost 500 yards of total offense, including 254 rushing, and rolled over Luther, 52-21, in an American Rivers Conference game Saturday at Clark Field. Coe added 239 passing for the most total offensive yardage in a game since a home victory over Buena Vista on Nov. 11, 2017.

“On offense, we were balanced,” Coe Coach Tyler Staker said. “We mixed in the run and the pass well. We were able to rush for over 200 yards, which was a big emphasis for us going into this week.”

Coe outgained Luther, 493-224. Senior Tyler Dralle led Kohawk rushers with 116 yards and two touchdowns. He recorded his fifth 100-yard performance and the first since at Luther in the 2018 finale.

“It was one of our goals to come out and make a statement on the ground,” Dralle said. “That makes everything easier. I think we did that. All three running backs that got in pounded the rock and that was the plan.”

Dralle helped set the tone, rumbling for a 59-yard gain on the second play of the game. He was chased down behind, like his 21-yard run in the 24-yard run in the third quarter.

“A lot of people were getting on me for not scoring,” Dralle said. “I kept telling them I’m not built like a cheetah. I’m a battering ram.”

Dralle had a 2-yard score in the first for a 7-0 lead. He added a 5-yard TD in the third, giving Coe a 45-7 edge with less than 17 minutes left.

“He had a good game,” Staker said. “I thought he ran hard and good vision. It’s nice to see that happen for him. He puts in a lot of hard work. I was excited and happy for Tyler.”

When Luther adjusted to stop the run, Quentin White ignited the pass attack. White completed 14 of 20 passes and three TDs. White used play-action to draw in the linebackers and hit a wide open Matt Kopp for a 44-yard TD pass and 14-0 lead.

White hit his brother, Colton White, for a 10-yard score with a little more than two minutes left in the second quarter and a 24-7 halftime lead. He connected with Josh Bishop on a 34-yard TD in the third.

“We played well upfront,” Staker said. “We got the run game established and then it opens up opportunities to take some shots when those guys start playing a lot tighter to the box to stuff the run. Things opened up over the top for Quentin. It was exciting to see.”

For the third straight week, Coe special teams made an impact. The blocked a punt for the second consecutive game and have scored with a return in two of the last three. This time, A.J. Christensen blocked the punt on Luther’s opening second-half possession and recovered it for a TD.

Staker praised the work of assistant coaches Cody Baethke and Elven Walker to improve the special teams.

“Special teams made some big plays,” Staker said. “It was good for momentum and a spark to start the second half.”

Luther (0-4, 0-2) received two touchdown runs from Quon Lambert.

Coe improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the A-R-C. They travel to the University of Dubuque next week.

