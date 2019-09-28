Photos: Coe vs. Luther football
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
/ 47
Related Articles
WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Iowa high school football Week 5 roundup: Final scores, stats and more
- Waukon sails past Monticello in battle of Class 2A unbeatens
- Iowa vs. Middle Tennessee preview: Time, TV, live stream, line, predictions
- For $1.55 million, Iowa football gets a 24-point underdog
- Cedar Rapids Xavier sets school record for total offense against Maquoketa
- Iowa high school football Week 5: How the ranked teams fared