Photos: Cliff Keen Independence Invitational, high school wrestling

Photos: Cliff Keen Independence Invitational, high school wrestling

Independence High School hosted its invitational wrestling meet. Thirty-two teams from around Iowa and the midwest participated, with local winners at 106, 132, 138, 145, 160, and 285.

/ 65

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Photos: Teamsters Presidential Candidate Forum in Cedar Rapids

Mayors question five Democratic presidential hopefuls at Waterloo forum

Photos: Climate protest in Cedar Rapids

Pot smoking fast becoming pot vaping

Iowan who took bathroom photos may have more victims

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Marchers rally in Cedar Rapids to push for action on climate change

Toasting kindness as December arrives

Iowa Senate leader: Raise tobacco age to 21; no to legalized marijuana

Sister of Cedar Rapids shooting victim plans candlelight vigil Saturday

On Iowa Politics Podcast: The state of the race and impeachment

Trending