Chloe Rice announces transfer to Bradley

Women's basketball: Former Marion star spent 2 seasons at Saint Louis

Marion's Chloe Rice (4) grabs a rebound in the 2018 Class 4A state championship game. Rice announced Wednesday that she
Marion’s Chloe Rice (4) grabs a rebound in the 2018 Class 4A state championship game. Rice announced Wednesday that she is transferring from Saint Louis University to Bradley. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)

MARION — Chloe Rice announced on Twitter that she is transferring after two seasons at Saint Louis University, to up-and-coming Bradley.

“Beyond thankful for this new opportunity,” she posted Wednesday night. “I’m very proud to announce my commitment to Bradley. Go Braves!”

Rice, a former all-stater at Marion High School, will have two seasons of eligibility with the Braves.

Rice played in 31 games as a freshman at SLU and averaged 2.7 points per game. Her minutes declined last season, when she played in 22 games and scored 16 points. The Billikens were 19-13 last season, 9-7 in the Atlantic 10.

Bradley was the surprise of the Missouri Valley Conference last year, compiling a 22-7 mark and placing third in the league at 13-5.

At Marion, Rice scored 1,289 points and was a three-time all-area selection. She helped lead the Indians to a 26-0 record and Class 4A state championship as a senior.

Comments: (319) 368-8857; jeff.linder@thegazette.com

 

