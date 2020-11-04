Photos: Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Western Dubuque, Iowa Class 4A state volleyball tournament semifinal

Photos: Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Western Dubuque, Iowa Class 4A state volleyball tournament semifinal

Action from the Class 4A semifinal between Cedar Rapids Xavier and Western Dubuque at the IGHSAU state volleyball tournament in Cedar Rapids. Xavier defeated Western Dubuque, 3-0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-16.

/ 23

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Biden wins Wisconsin in fight for presidency, as count in battlegrounds states

Abby Finkenauer concedes in Iowa 1st District

Test Iowa site moving to new location in southwest Cedar Rapids

Iowa sees record-high general election voter turnout

Election night's most-crucial number is votes yet to be counted

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Republican Hinson upsets incumbent Finkenauer in Iowa House 1 race

Joni Ernst wins hard-fought U.S. Senate race over Theresa Greenfield

Presidential Election Results 2020

Cedar Rapids City Council backs plans to repurpose Jones Golf Course

With ballots outstanding and recount possible, Iowa U.S. House 2 race remains a question mark

Trending