Brands and Co. agree to extension with Iowa through 2026 wrestling season

IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa has assured the leaders of its top-ranked wrestling program will remain through at least the 2026 season.

Iowa Athletics Director Gary Barta announced Wednesday that Hawkeyes Coach Tom Brands, associate head coach Terry Brands and assistant coach Ryan Morningstar have all agreed to contract extensions through the following six seasons.

Iowa is currently 11-0 and on the verge of a Big Ten Conference dual championship. The Hawkeyes already have secured a share of the conference dual title.

Tom Brands is in his 14th season as head coach, leading the Hawkeyes to NCAA titles from 2008-10. He also won Big Ten Championships titles those years, sharing a team title with Ohio State in 2015. He has a combined dual record of 229-23-1 with 12 individual champions and 72 All-Americans at Iowa.

The Hawkeyes are a favorite to win conference and national titles with 10 ranked wrestlers.

Terry Brands is in his 22nd year as a coach, returning to join the current staff in 2009.

Morningstar has been an assistant since 2012, wrestling for Iowa and serving briefly as an assistant at Wisconsin before coming back to be part of the staff.

“We have great confidence in Tom, Terry and Ryan,” Barta said in the release. “They are committed to building on the current momentum and operating within our ‘Win. Graduate. Do it Right.’ philosophy.”

Read the full news release from UI Sports Information Office:

Iowa Extends Contracts for Tom Brands, Terry Brands, and Ryan Morningstar

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa wrestling coaches Tom Brands, Terry Brands, and Ryan Morningstar have agreed to contract extensions to remain in Iowa City through the 2026 wrestling season, Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair Gary Barta announced Wednesday.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“We have great confidence in Tom, Terry and Ryan,” said Barta. “They are committed to building on the current momentum and operating within our ‘Win. Graduate. Do it Right.’ philosophy.”

Tom Brands is in his 14th season as Iowa’s head coach. He has won three NCAA team titles, four Big Ten Championships, and owns a dual record of 229-23-1 (. 908). Iowa has crowned 12 NCAA individual champions and earned 72 All-America honors since 2007.

Terry Brands is in his 22nd season on Iowa’s staff. He was an assistant coach from 1992-2000, and returned to the staff in 2009. He has held the title of associate head coach since 2011.

Morningstar has served as an assistant coach since 2012.

The Hawkeyes are 11-0 this season, sitting atop the Big Ten Conference and ranked No. 1 in the country. Iowa’s 2020 lineup includes 10 wrestlers ranked in the Top 10, seven ranked in the top five, and two ranked at the top of their respective weight classes, including Spencer Lee at 125 and Michael Kemerer at 174.

Iowa has led the nation in attendance in each of Tom Brands’ 13 seasons, and the University of Iowa announced Feb. 5 the Carver Circle fundraising campaign to build a new wrestling training facility south of Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com