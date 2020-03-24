Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa's Spencer Lee named most dominant NCAA Division I wrestler

Sullivan Award and Hodge Trophy finalist posted 18-0 mark with bonus points in 17 matches

Iowa’s Spencer Lee wrestles Penn State’s Brandon Meredith in their 125-pound match at the Iowa Hawkeyes’ wrestling dual with the Penn State Nittany Lions at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. Lee won by technical fall. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Iowa’s Spencer Lee has garnered another award for his performance during the 2019-20 college wrestling season.

In addition to being named a finalist for prestigious amateur honors like the Sullivan Award and Hodge Trophy, Lee was named NCAA’s Most Dominant Wrestler on Tuesday.

The award is determined by dividing the number of team points earned through individual matches by total matches. Lee averaged five team points per bout, posting an 18-0 record.

Lee helped power the Hawkeyes to an unbeaten season, including Big Ten dual and conference tournament titles. The two-time NCAA champion and 2020 Big Ten titlist tallied four pins, nine technical falls and four major decisions. Lee was second in D-I in technical falls with the most for an Iowa wrestler since 1999.

On Monday, Lee was named one of 10 finalists for the AAU James E. Sullivan Award, which is presented to the most outstanding amateur athlete in the United States based on athletic success, leadership, character and sportsmanship in the past year.

Lee’s impressive college season was accompanied by the U.S. Senior Nationals title in men’s freestyle, Academic All-Big Ten and National Wrestling Coaches Association Academic All-American team honors.

The winner is determined by a combination of public vote, media vote and committee vote. The Sullivan Award began in 1930 and golf legend Bobby Jones was the first recipient.

Other Sullivan finalists include Evita Griskenas (Rhythmic Gymnastics), Florida’s Grant Holloway (track & field), Marquette’s Markus Howard (basketball), Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu (basketball), Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence (football), Wisconsin’s Dana Rettke (volleyball), UCLA’s Kyla Ross (gymnastics), Maryland lacrosse player Megan Taylor and California’s Abby Weitzeil (swimming & diving).

Fans can vote for finalists once per day online until March 30 at 11 p.m.. During the final round, hashtag voting also will count. Any tweet or retweet using #VoteForSpencer and #AAUSullivanAward will count in the final tally.

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com

 

