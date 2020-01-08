Iowa announces headband giveaway to support former Hawkeye Brandon Sorensen

IOWA CITY — University of Iowa announced that it will give #Sorensenstrong headbands to the first 3,000 fans through the Carver-Hawkeye Arena doors for the top-ranked Hawkeyes Big Ten Conference dual with No. 2 Nebraska on Jan. 18.

The headbands are a sign of support for former four-time All-American and Hawkeye Wrestling Club member Brandon Sorensen, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. He began tests at the end of November and started treatment Dec. 3 for the disease that is a type of cancer in the blood and bone marrow, affecting white blood cells.

The headbands were designed by former Hawkeye Jeret Chiri. They are being distributed in partnership with thinkiowacity.com.

Sorensen was Iowa’s 20th four-time All-American, placing fifth or better each season from 2015-18. He earned a national runner-up finish in 2016. Sorensen capped his career with 127 career victories. He is a well-respected competitor. The wrestling community has offered tremendous support since his battle became public. A gofundme page was started the day he started treatment and surpassed $100,000 within a week, receiving donations from fans, wrestlers and coaches from across the country.

The red, white and blue bandanna contain the messages “Tough as Nails” and “Sorensen Strong,” which represent his demeanor as a wrestler. The headbands are available for purchase at sorensenstrong.org for $10. All moneys earned from selling go directly to support Sorensen.

