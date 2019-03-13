SPORTS

Linn-Mar's Jacob Wempen earns top Metro wrestling honor, C.R. Kennedy leads way with 11 total picks

Kennedy's Hynek receives coaches honor

Linn-Mar’s Jacob Wempen reacts after pinning Western Dubuque Epworth’s Devin Ludwig in the 182-pound Class 3A championship bout at the state wrestling tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. Wempen won by a fall in 1:07. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
The All-Metro wrestling team was released Wednesday.

The first team consisted of 16 wrestlers from just three schools. Linn-Mar state champion was named Metro Athlete of the Year for wrestling and was one of six Lions on the first team. Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Dennis Hynek was named Coach of the Year, placing five on the first-team and a Metro-best 11 total wrestlers honored. Kennedy heavyweight Josh Vis led the way, placing third for his second state medal.

Prairie also had five on the first team, including state medalists Austin Kegley (113), Conrad Braswell (132) and 195-pounder Ashton Stoner-DeGroot.

ALL-METRO WRESTLING TEAM

First team

106 pounds — Brandon O’Brien (Linn-Mar, soph.); 113 — Austin Kegley (C.R. Prairie, jr.); 120 — Bryce Parke (Linn-Mar, soph.); 126 — Ty Pfiffner (C.R. Kennedy, soph.); 132 — Conrad Braswell (C.R. Prairie, sr.); 138 — Dylan Falck (C.R. Kennedy, jr.); 145 — Noah Cunningham (C.R. Kennedy, sr.); 152 — Justis Kruse (C.R. Prairie, sr.) and Abass Kemokai (Linn-Mar, soph.); 160 — Colton LaGrange (C.R. Prairie, sr.); 170 — Ryan Plummer (Linn-Mar, jr.); 182 — Jacob Wempen (Linn-Mar, sr.); 195 — Ashton Stoner-DeGroot (C.R. Prairie, jr.); 220 — Cam Jones (C.R. Kennedy, sr.) and Tanner Schultz (Linn-Mar, sr.); Hwt. — Josh Vis (C.R. Kennedy, jr.)

Athlete of the Year — Wempen, Linn-Mar Coach of the Year — Dennis Hynek and staff, C.R. Kennedy

Second team

106 — Niyo Gady (Marion, jr.); 113 — Dakota Tatro (C.R. Jefferson, soph.); 120 — Jake McLeod (C.R. Kennedy, soph.) and Austin Stuehm (C.R. Prairie, soph.); 126 — Joe Foreman (C.R. Washington, soph.); 132 — Christian Stanek (C.R. Xavier, fr.); 138 — Johnny Washburn (C.R. Prairie, jr.); 145 — Patrick Chambers (C.R. Xavier, sr.); 152 — Open; 160 — Ben Gibson (Marion, jr.); 170 — Nick Pearson (C.R. Prairie, soph.) and Jay Oostendorp (C.R. Kennedy, jr.); 182 — Cael Knox (C.R. Kennedy, soph.); 195 — Cade Parker (C.R. Kennedy, jr.); 220 — Open; Hwt. — Dawson Sweet (C.R. Jefferson, jr.)

Honorable mention

106 — Hunter Kalous (C.R. Prairie, soph.); 113 — T.J. Cook (C.R. Xavier, fr.); 120 — Open; 126 — Colton Woods (C.R. Jefferson, sr.) and Kain Wempen (Linn-Mar, soph.); 132 — Sam Gisaya (Linn-Mar, jr.); 138 — Braden Garringer (Marion, sr.); 145 — Antonio Pagel (C.R. Jefferson, sr.); 152 — Divion Ocheltree (C.R. Kennedy, soph.); 160 — Alex Koch (C.R. Kennedy, fr.); 170 — Ryan Cook (C.R. Xavier, jr.); 182 — Logan Andeway (C.R. Prairie, sr.) and Nate Miller (Marion, sr.); 195 — Luke Gaffney (Linn-Mar, fr.); 220 — Isaac Ball (C.R. Xavier, sr.); Hwt. — Tavius Sykora-Matthess (C.R. Washington, sr.)

l Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com

