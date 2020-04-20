SPORTS

B.J. Armstrong played with Michael Jordan, worked with Jerry Krause

Former Hawkeye star has been popular interview subject in light of 'The Last Dance'

Former Iowa/Chicago Bulls B.J. Armstrong in the Kinnick Stadium press box in Iowa City on Oct. 19, 2019. (Mike Hlas/The
Former Iowa/Chicago Bulls B.J. Armstrong in the Kinnick Stadium press box in Iowa City on Oct. 19, 2019. (Mike Hlas/The Gazette)

B.J. Armstrong isn’t just watching “The Last Dance,” he pretty much lived it.

The former University of Iowa basketball player was a first-round draft pick of the Chicago Bulls in 1989. Two years later, he was on the first of three straight NBA championships teams with Michael Jordan’s Bulls. He started 72 games and averaged 12.3 points for the 1992-93 team, and started all 19 playoff games for that club, the Bulls’ third title team.

After playing with Golden State, Charlotte, Orlando, and briefly the Bulls again before retiring in 1990 at 32, Armstrong became a special assistant to Bulls vice president of basketball operations Jerry Krause before leaving the organization in 2005.

Since 2006, Armstrong has been with Wasserman Media Group as an agent for NBA players, the most notable being former league MVP Derrick Rose.

Armstrong has been a popular interview subject in recent days. He appeared on FS1’s “Speak for Yourself” Monday and said the following:

“One thing I can say about Michael Jordan, nothing was going to deny hi to achieve what he wanted to achieve. That includes the Bulls’ front office, the league, or whomever. The man just had an undeniable spirit about himself.

“Michael Jordan was going to do whatever was ever necessary, and certainly I can say without question, he was going to achieve and stop playing whenever he wanted to stop playing.

“It was Michael’s father, rest in peace, who said the following: If you want to get the best out of my son, just tell him what he can’t do. So, I know that Michael was not going to be denied. I don’t care what was said, because no one was going to come on the floor and beat Michael Jordan. No one. And he was going to do whatever was necessary and he was devoted to this war. He was devoted to winning, he was devoted to the game.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“So whatever was going on, he was comfortable being uncomfortable, and all of the drama, all of the characters … in the end, he was the lead character. He was the lead character, he knew it.

“No one beat Michael Jordan. No one.

“You could say a lot of different things, but the man was unstoppable. He was unstoppable. And I will continue to say that.”

As for Jordan being hard on Bulls teammates and Krause in footage shown in the first two installments of “The Last Dance” that ESPN aired Sunday, Armstrong told Associated Press this:

“Let me be real candid here. If that is the worst you’ve seen, then you’ve never seen the Chicago Bulls before. That was nothing.”

 

Related Articles

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Dubuque man sentenced to 30 months for threatening Trump

Cedar Rapids mayor urges wearing face masks in public

Iowa City police investigating shooting death

Linn County domestic abuse cases spike, likely tied to coronavirus stay-at-home restrictions

Iowa City Farmers Market going virtual

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Gov. Kim Reynolds won't close Tyson plant in Waterloo

Deputy at Linn County Correctional Center tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 20: Iowa City Pride cancels 2020 parade, festival

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Monday, April 20

Man accused of uploading child pornography to Facebook

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.