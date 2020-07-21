Will Power sounds off on IndyCar rules after runner-up finish at Iowa Speedway

NEWTON — Rules are made to be broken. Or changed, if you ask New Zealand native and IndyCar driver Will Power.

The rule that specifically grinds his racing gears relates to yellow caution flags and when it comes out.

Often the yellow flag drops and the back of the field gets to pull into pit road first, before the leaders.

“It’s frustrating when you’re so quick and you keep getting screwed by IndyCar and yellow flags because the pit is closed,” said Power, who chose to do his post-race Zoom interview from an ice bath as he tried to cool his emotions.

“That is the most frustrating, annoying thing in history. It’s such a bad rule, it should be changed and it should have been changed this year and it hasn’t.”

Power finished second Saturday night in the second Iowa 250 behind the reigning track and series champion, Josef Newgarden, who earned his first victory since his 2019 win at Iowa Speedway.

“I just want to have normal races where abnormal things don’t happen,” Power said. “Maybe we’ll change our tactic and just qualify horribly and the way the rules are now, you go to the front. I prefer to work hard and try to be good.”

Power said he felt that drivers such as Newgarden and himself were robbed of an opportunity to finish up front Friday, when Simon Pagenaud took the checkered flag ahead of Scott Dixon.

“I would have won the race (Friday) with Newgarden right up there,” Power said. “Dixon wouldn’t have got that freebie win. That’s what I say about the season. Screw that ‘keeping that pits closed’ crap.”

When asked if he would consider leaving the series that he has regularly and vocally found fault with over the years, Power quickly switched gears.

“No, they just need to change the rule,” Power said. “They need to make it fair to people who put a hard, good effort in and spend a lot of money to be at the front. Not to be screwed and basically get a drive through because the yellow falls at the wrong time. It’s just a horrible rule and there’s a solution for it but they don’t want to change it. They should change it. It’s just a terrible rule.”

While Newgarden also felt frustrated after Friday’s race, he was able to focus that annoyance on Saturday’s race, which he dominated by leading more than 200 laps. A lot of his success comes from Maquoketa native and chief mechanic for the Newgarden team, Travis Law.

“It was a little different where normally he would have a lot of family here,” Newgarden said. “Regardless, it’s always a big deal for him to get the win here. It’s a big deal for all of us to do a great job here for him in his home state.”