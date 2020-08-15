Photos: Crown Rally 2020 at Hawkeye Downs

Photos: Crown Rally 2020 at Hawkeye Downs

Ninty-nine high performance, custom, exotic and classic cars started in St. Paul, Minn., on Friday driving to Cedar Rapids on Friday Night and started Saturday with a visit to Hawkeye Downs before heading to Chicago and concluding with an awards ceremony and a visit to the Shriners Hospital in Chicago on Sunday. The charity event raises money for St. Jude’s and Shriners Hospitals.

/ 13

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa hits high of new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period

Cedar Rapids loses half its tree canopy in derecho

Coronavirus takes another toll - on culture

Homeowners have insurance questions after Iowa's derecho storm. Here are some answers

Now with derecho, 2020 continues bringing mental health woes for Iowans

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Where to get food, water, free meals in Cedar Rapids after storm

Iowa storm updates: Cleanup, shelters, volunteering and more in Cedar Rapids area

Power will be restored by Tuesday for 'significant number' in Cedar Rapids, Alliant says

Cedar Rapids classes could be online after derecho severely damages schools

Iowans were devastated by the derecho: Here's how you can help

Trending