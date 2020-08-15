Photos: Crown Rally 2020 at Hawkeye Downs

X Close
Andy Walker of Stoughton, WI waits to take four laps of the track at Hawkeye Downs in Cedar Rapids in his 2014 Porsche 911 Turbo S as part of the Crown Rally 2020 on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Ninty-nine high performance, custom, exotic and classic cars started in St. Paul on Friday driving to Cedar Rapids on Friday Night and started Saturday with a visit to Hawkeye Downs before heading to Chicago and concluding with an awards ceremony and a visit to the Shriners Hospital in Chicago on Sunday. The charity event raises money for St. Jude’s and Shriner’s Hospitals. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for The Gazette)