Photos: Crown Rally 2020 at Hawkeye Downs

Ninty-nine high performance, custom, exotic and classic cars started in St. Paul, Minn., on Friday driving to Cedar Rapids on Friday Night and started Saturday with a visit to Hawkeye Downs before heading to Chicago and concluding with an awards ceremony and a visit to the Shriners Hospital in Chicago on Sunday. The charity event raises money for St. Jude’s and Shriners Hospitals.