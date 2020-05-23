SPORTS

Photos: 2020 Spring Special Races at Hawkeye Downs Speedway

Drivers walk the track to check conditions before gathering for the drivers meeting of the 2020 Spring Special Race at H
Drivers walk the track to check conditions before gathering for the drivers meeting of the 2020 Spring Special Race at Hawkeye Downs Speedway in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, May 23, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
/

Hawkeye Downs Speedway hosted the event without spectators on the premesis to begin the racing season amid the coronavirus crisis

 

