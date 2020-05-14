Coronavirus forces cancellations of NASCAR events at Iowa Speedway

CEDAR RAPIDS — NASCAR announced Thursday a realignment of its 2020 Xfinity Cup schedule, canceling or postponing planned races at Newton’s Iowa Speedway in June and August.

An Xfinity Cup event June 13 has been switched from Newton to Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida. A planned NASCAR Gander RV Truck Series event scheduled for the day before also has been nixed.

Another Xfinity Cup race at Iowa Speedway on August 1 will be “realigned for a future date on the 2020 NASCAR schedule.” A NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event scheduled July 31 also has been canceled.

According to the Iowa Speedway, fans can get a 120-percent refund of their tickets: 100 percent of their 2020 tickets plus an additional 20 percent that can be used to purchase tickets for 2021 events.

