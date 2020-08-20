Logan Takes cherishes first win in first season racing at Benton County Speedway

VINTON — For Logan Takes, it’s all about having fun.

Takes (pronounced take-us) was the latest first-time winner at Benton County Speedway on Sunday when he took the checkered flag in the Micro Mods feature race.

“I’m out here racing and having fun with my friends,” said the 24-year-old Takes, who lives in Troy Mills and works at ADM as a fructose operator. “That’s what it’s all about to me.”

After starting high school at Center Point-Urbana and finishing up at Lisbon, Takes was able to help out with Tony Olson’s car after a previous arrangement with a different driver flamed out.

“I asked Tony if I could go with him and he said they always need help,” Takes said. “Now he is one of my best friends.”

After racing a few times over the last few seasons, Takes was able to purchase his own car midway through the 2020 season.

“I’ve been trying to race every weekend,” Takes said. “In the beginning, I was a lot more cautious because I have to pay for things. But now, especially since I got this first win, it’s going to be that everything that breaks is worth it.”

The No. T25 car has the same GSXR600 that makes the rest of the Micro Mod field buzz around the 3/8-mile dirt track and kept the red paint job the car came with to save time and get racing as quickly as possible.

“We wanted to get out this year, so we just put some white (paint) and logos on there and away we went,” Takes said.

The 5-foot-11 Takes has plenty of leg room in his Micro Mod, although he wouldn’t mind some breathing room for his 230-pound frame.

“I sort of suck it in when I go to put the wheel on,” Takes said. “There’s quite a bit of room, but there’s also not a lot of room.”

Takes used to get “real nervous” before races, something he didn’t feel on Sunday.

“After my heat race I had a lot of confidence,” Takes said. “Once I found out that I was starting outside pole, I knew I needed to stay calm, cool and collected and make sure I hit my lines in order to stay out front.”

During the heat race, he stayed toward the top of the track, but was able to explore a bit more during the big show.

“In the feature, I was able to find the lines that had moisture,” Takes said. “It was a little slick out there, but not too bad.”

His crew — which includes his mother, Lisa Takes, and his girlfriend, Rachel Holub — has been working through motor issues and didn’t know if they were even going to race.

“I didn’t believe it at first,” Takes said. “I’m going to work hard day-in and day-out in hopes of bringing these results in.”

Comments: justin.webster@thegazette.com