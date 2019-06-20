Joey Gase will battle his dad in special Hawkeye Downs race Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS — Joey Gase didn’t have the special race he was hoping for at Sunday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series CircuitCity.com 250 at Iowa Speedway.

But he stuck around his hometown for something that may be even more special.

Eternal Fan, one of Gase’s sponsors, will host the $1,000-to-win “Be a Hero 30” Friday night at Hawkeye Downs Speedway. It is part of a big night that also includes the Mid-American Stock Car Series and Midwest Dash Series, as well as racing in weekly divisions.

Gase will be racing in the “Be a Hero” SportsMod event along with his father, Bob. It will be the first time the two have competed against each other in racecars.

“That will be pretty cool,” Gase said last week while visiting friends and fans. Gase’s dad once was a regular at Hawkeye Downs.

“It’s the first time he’s raced in about 15 years,” Joey said.

The Mid-American series features cars from the sportsmen division, but will race on the half-mile track instead of the quarter-mile. The Midwest Dash Series features 4-cylinder cars much like the hornets division and also will race on the half-mile.

This is the only Iowa race for both series.

Practice in both series begins at 4:30 p.m. and qualifying is set for 6. Hot laps are at 6:55 in the weekly divisions and heat races start at 7:30. The 25-lap Midwest Dash kicks off the feature schedule, followed by the “Be a Hero” 30-lapper. Hobby stocks are next, followed by the 35-lap Mid-Am series and a 25-lap legends feature. Officials said the schedule could change depending on weather.

World of Outlaws

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will race at Dubuque Speedway for the first time on Sunday.

Former NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne will be on hand, signing autographs from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The grandstand opens at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.

The series features points leader Brad Sweet, who won at the Knoxville Nationals last year, and Donny Schatz, who is the 10-time defending series champ.

