Jason Doyle makes time for Hawkeye Downs

Jason Doyle, a 2004 Cedar Rapids Kennedy graduate, slides into his car before heading off to the Sports Mod feature Frid
Jason Doyle, a 2004 Cedar Rapids Kennedy graduate, slides into his car before heading off to the Sports Mod feature Friday night at Hawkeye Downs. (Justin Webster/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Jason Doyle’s wife Chelle describes him as, “just a simple guy that loves to go racing.”

Luckily for Doyle, racing is a team sport that doesn’t require much actual talk between teammates.

“I’m never comfortable talking,” said Doyle before heading to the quarter mile at Hawkeye Downs Friday night for the Sports Mod feature in which he finished second.

Unlike many of his Saturday and Sunday night dirt-track compatriots at Independence and Vinton, respectively, Doyle chooses to run his 2018 GRT chassis that nets 350 horse power on the asphalt of Hawkeye Downs as a way to keep his wife happy.

“My brother Rick Bennett raced out here for years,” Chelle explained. “He moved out of state but now they’ve opened up the (SportsMod) division here and Jason was willing to come out here. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Doyle isn’t letting his wife have all the fun, deciding to take more time off this year from his day job as a bricklayer for Seedorff Masonry in Strawberry Point.

“I had a racecar and I didn’t race it enough,” Doyle said with emphasis.

In the race of the evening, contact in turn three between Legend division drivers led to David McCalla using a long-standing Hawkeye Downs “tap out” rule to call himself to blame for the incident.

“Evidently (points leader Aaron) Moyer got off the throttle and McCalla got him and spun him around,” said track announcer Jeff Selfridge. “If you feel you made the error, you can tap your roof as you go by the flag man and you go back to the end of the lead lap.”

That sent McCalla to 12th place out of 17 cars and Moyer took the checkered flag.

“That’s a classy move by McCalla,” Selfridge said. “He’s just a clean racer who respects all of his fellow racers.”

 

