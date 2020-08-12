Hawkeye Downs cancels next 2 weeks of races due to storm damage

With two Fridays remaining before the weekly racing points championships were scheduled to be awarded at Hawkeye Downs on Aug. 21, the track’s board has decided to pause before making any final decisions on the conclusion of the 2020 season.

“We have a lot of damage to several of the buildings and the tracks lighting as well,” said Caleb Slouha, media manager for Hawkeye Downs. “Without safe grandstands, concessions or bathrooms, we won’t be able to race.”

The two events missed will include Wall of Fame inductions planned for this Friday night and the Big 8 traveling Late Model series that would have joined the regular classes championship features for the final night of the season.

Other events scheduled for the space included the Crown Rally tour this Saturday at 10 a.m., a drive-in at the track showing of Toy Story 4 later in the evening and the SPI Outlaws on August 20.

“It’s going to come down to if we get electricity and when,” Slouha said. “The next step after that is cleanup.”

Luckily, most of the damage was sustained by the older buildings and not the recent renovations or sound system according to Slouha.

“If we cant resume the season, we will just continue to rebuild bigger and better for next season.”