For Marion's Matt Lacoursiere, racing isn't much of a stress reliever, but it is a night of fun

CEDAR RAPIDS — For many drivers, racing is a way to relax after a hard week of work.

That’s not necessarily the case for Matt Lacoursiere of Marion, who works full-time at Prolawn Plus during the week before spending his weekends working at Leonardo’s Pizza.

“I wouldn’t call it a stress reliever,” Lacoursiere said of his one night off. “I just work all week and then go have fun on Fridays.”

The 36-year-old started racing in 1998 at Hawkeye Downs Speedway in the Saturday night Thunder class.

Back then he drove a 1978 Chevelle.

“It was a big car,” Lacoursiere said.

Cars and racing always have been in his past. He rode in the water truck as a kid at Hawkeye Downs in the 1980s.

“It’s just a blood thing,” said Lacoursiere, who has four children with his wife, Nicole. “My uncle and grandpa both raced here and I just grew up around race cars.”

While Nicole doesn’t come to the track with him, his 16-year-old daughter Sage actually designed this year’s paint scheme.

“We just decided to go crazy with it this year,” said the proud father. “This is what she came up with,” pointing to the colorful design that pops.

As if he didn’t have enough motivation, the “hardworking man” thinks of himself as a clean driver for financial reasons.

“I try not to tear the car up too much,” Lacoursiere said. “I like my car and I spent a lot of money on it. I don’t like getting rubbed up.”

After the races, you can find Lacoursiere in the pits enjoying a brief break with friends and family before heading back to work.

“I love all of the fans and I just try to have a little fun before I have to wake up early on Saturday and head to Leonardo’s.”

