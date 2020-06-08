Dallon Murty passes his dad for the win at Benton County Speedway

VINTON — With five laps left in the IMCA Stock Car feature Sunday, Dallon Murty had a simple plan to get to the front of the pack.

He also had his father, Damon, to pass.

“When we went to caution (Dallon) pulled up beside me and I was just thinking ‘Oh no,’” Damon Murty said after Sunday night’s races at Benton County Speedway. “I figured he would stay outside because he’s not very good at the bottom. He hates the bottom.

“I was waiting for him to slide me and then he passes me on the bottom. I went down, so he slid up and I went underneath of him. I went to protect bottom and he was on me, pushing me and he got me sideways coming out of the corner and he got back underneath me.”

The 15-year-old Dallon had other ideas, but improvised on the spot for the victory.

“I was hoping he would go outside and we would battle side-by-side, but he wanted to hug the tire (bottom barrier),” Dallon said. “I showed him the line and he took it from me so I had to start beating on him a little bit.”

As for feeling bad about passing his pops, Dallon doesn’t.

“You passed 13 other cars, what’s one more?” he said.

Damon’s response?

“I give him room,” the elder Murty said. “Probably more than if I was racing anyone else because I know it’s him and my other car and we’re here to finish first and second, regardless of who wins.”

Dallon was forced to the back of the pack after crashing during the heat race, starting 14th in the 15-car field.

“I just told myself to calm down and keep my eyes on a swivel,” Dallon said. “I’ve done this a lot here, starting in the back, so I’m getting good at it. You just watch where everyone goes and you go the other way.”

Fans returned to the popular dirt track Sunday, with a healthy crowd cheering on 121 cars.

The main event was the 20-lap IMCA Modified feature won by Tommy Berry Jr., who recently relocated to Iowa from North Dakota.

The IMCA Hobby Stocks feature was a near photo finish with Nathan Ballard of Marengo holding off Kaden Reynolds of Cedar Rapids. Reynolds was trying to sweep the weekend after winning at Marshalltown on Friday and Independence on Saturday.

“First and foremost I have to thank my grandpa,” said Reynolds of his mother Tiffany’s father, Randy Olson. “He keeps the car at his house and works on it every single day. I couldn’t do it without him or my sponsors.”

Randy and his brother, Dave, are two-thirds of the original Olson racing team that put brother Russ in a car for many years at local tracks. Now the brothers work on their kids’ and grandkids’ cars.

“Our family is all together three nights a week racing and usually another two nights in the garage,” Randy said.

“It’s just great spending time with him,” Reynolds said.

When Kaden collected some dents Saturday at Indee working his way from 11th to Victory Lane, Randy knew there was no way they wouldn’t be ready to run on Sunday.

“We get up early and bang the dents out,” Randy said. “You freshen it up, tighten the bolts and go racing.”

Comments: justin.webster@thegazette.com