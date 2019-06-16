Auto Racing

Brett Moffitt wins at Iowa Speedway after disqualification

Bizarre end to M&M's 200 results in perfect Father's Day gift for family from Grimes

Grimes native Brett Moffitt (24) exits turn one during the NASCAR Gander Mountain Outdoors Truck Series 11th Annual M&M’S 200 presented by Casey’s General Store at Iowa Speedway in Newton on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Moffitt finished second in the race but was award the win after the Ross Chastain was disqualifed after a post race inspection of his truck. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
Grimes native Brett Moffitt (24) exits turn one during the NASCAR Gander Mountain Outdoors Truck Series 11th Annual M&M’S 200 presented by Casey’s General Store at Iowa Speedway in Newton on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Moffitt finished second in the race but was award the win after the Ross Chastain was disqualifed after a post race inspection of his truck. (Cliff Jette/The Gazette)
/

NEWTON — As Brett Moffitt walked off the track at Iowa Speedway, he was visibly frustrated after finishing in second in the Grander Outdoors Truck Series M&M’s 200 Sunday at Iowa Speedway in front of his father and other family on Father’s Day.

He described his emotions as “pretty s----y.”

“I hate losing to (Ross Chastain), and I hate losing here,” Moffitt said moments after the race ended.

But Chastain was disqualified moments later for the front of his truck being “extremely low,” which gave Chastain an unfair aerodynamic advantage and made Moffitt, a Grimes native, the champion on his home track for the second consecutive season.

“I went from drinking my sorrows away to being happy,” Moffitt said. “It’s a roller coaster of emotions.”

Chastain has until 11 a.m. Monday to appeal the decision in an expedited appeal process. Otherwise Moffitt will have his first event win of 2019 after missing out on the winners’ circle in the previous nine races.

Moffitt would have lost by 2.717 seconds. No other driver was within eight seconds of Chastain, and only one other driver was within 12 seconds.

“I would still rather take the checkered (flag) and be the first one to it, but I will take a win any way we can get it,” Moffitt said. “Thankfully it all worked out.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

It’s the first time NASCAR has disqualified the winning car since implementing changes to the disqualification rules this year.

“For the integrity of the sport, it’s the right thing to do,” Moffitt said. “Obviously I came out on the good end of it. If I was in Ross’ shoes, I probably wouldn’t be too thrilled with it.”

He’d rather win without the disqualification, but he’s content with the perfect way to end Father’s Day.

“It’s the ultimate Father’s Day gift is giving the guy who’s started me in racing a win at our home track,” Moffitt said. “It’s just a blessing.”

Other Iowans

Moffitt was not the only Iowan in competition Sunday.

Joey Gase, a Cedar Rapids native, and Michael Annett, a Des Moines native, competed in the CircuitCity.com 250, an event in the NASCAR Xfinity series. Annett finished in ninth place, and Gase finished in 33rd place.

Annett has finished in the top 10 in his last four events. He finished first at Daytona International Speedway but has not won another event yet this season.

Annett is having one of his best seasons of his career, leading more laps in 2019 than his previous eight seasons combined. His average finish has climbed by more than nine spots between 2018 and 2019.

l Comments: john.steppe@thegazette.com

The Gazette

All articles by John

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Auto Racing ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids driver Joey Gase excited to be racing on 'home track'

Former championship racer comes from Ireland to buy car back from Cedar Rapids man

Former Iowa wrestling great Mark Ironside gains comfort on racetrack

Griffin McGrath in a 'good spot' on the racetrack and in life

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cooking helps Friese family keep dad's legacy alive

Anamosa Hill Climb photos from Sunday event

Iowa City Pride Fest photos from Saturday

Democrats try to woo riverfront Iowa caucusgoers

Photos from Juneteenth celebration in Cedar Rapids Saturday

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.