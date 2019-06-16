Brett Moffitt wins at Iowa Speedway after disqualification

NEWTON — As Brett Moffitt walked off the track at Iowa Speedway, he was visibly frustrated after finishing in second in the Grander Outdoors Truck Series M&M’s 200 Sunday at Iowa Speedway in front of his father and other family on Father’s Day.

He described his emotions as “pretty s----y.”

“I hate losing to (Ross Chastain), and I hate losing here,” Moffitt said moments after the race ended.

But Chastain was disqualified moments later for the front of his truck being “extremely low,” which gave Chastain an unfair aerodynamic advantage and made Moffitt, a Grimes native, the champion on his home track for the second consecutive season.

“I went from drinking my sorrows away to being happy,” Moffitt said. “It’s a roller coaster of emotions.”

Chastain has until 11 a.m. Monday to appeal the decision in an expedited appeal process. Otherwise Moffitt will have his first event win of 2019 after missing out on the winners’ circle in the previous nine races.

Moffitt would have lost by 2.717 seconds. No other driver was within eight seconds of Chastain, and only one other driver was within 12 seconds.

“I would still rather take the checkered (flag) and be the first one to it, but I will take a win any way we can get it,” Moffitt said. “Thankfully it all worked out.”

It’s the first time NASCAR has disqualified the winning car since implementing changes to the disqualification rules this year.

“For the integrity of the sport, it’s the right thing to do,” Moffitt said. “Obviously I came out on the good end of it. If I was in Ross’ shoes, I probably wouldn’t be too thrilled with it.”

He’d rather win without the disqualification, but he’s content with the perfect way to end Father’s Day.

“It’s the ultimate Father’s Day gift is giving the guy who’s started me in racing a win at our home track,” Moffitt said. “It’s just a blessing.”

Other Iowans

Moffitt was not the only Iowan in competition Sunday.

Joey Gase, a Cedar Rapids native, and Michael Annett, a Des Moines native, competed in the CircuitCity.com 250, an event in the NASCAR Xfinity series. Annett finished in ninth place, and Gase finished in 33rd place.

Annett has finished in the top 10 in his last four events. He finished first at Daytona International Speedway but has not won another event yet this season.

Annett is having one of his best seasons of his career, leading more laps in 2019 than his previous eight seasons combined. His average finish has climbed by more than nine spots between 2018 and 2019.

