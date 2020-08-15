Auto Racing

Benton County Speedway volunteers take pride in concession stand service

Racing is 'good to go for Sunday'

Kathy Burks and John Scherbring have been together for 16 years and volunteering together at Benton County Speedway ever
VINTON — John Scherbring has been volunteering in the concession stands at Benton County Speedway for 30-plus years to “have something to do for entertainment.”

After graduating from high school and Kirkwood Community College, Scherbring started working at Nick’s TV and Repair in Vinton, a business he now owns.

His wife, Kathy Burks, who grew up in the College Community School District, joined him more than 15 years ago with the duo creating friendships and memories with fans ever since.

“I’d call them friends,” Burks said. “It’s an every week thing.”

Burks added the couple loves giving customers a good time and feels like the respect is mutual.

“We appreciate the fans and they appreciate us,” Burks said. “We have good camaraderie and if we miss a night, they know we’re not here.”

That is mainly because of the service fans receive when grabbing a cold beverage at the speedway from the 23-year veteran of the Cedar Rapids post office.

“We have regulars that come around the corner and we’ve got their (drink) waiting for them,” Burks said. “If it’s hot, they appreciate us even more.”

And Scherbring and Burks will have a place to go Sunday. Luckily, Benton County race director Corey Dripps said, “We didn’t really have any issues” regarding the derecho that moved through Cedar Rapids and surrounding communities Monday.

“We just have some minor cleanup and we’re good to go for Sunday,” he said.

Benton County Speedway has four events left on its schedule — three weekly races and a demo derby.

“We couldn’t be happier with our first year of promoting,” Dripps said. “Even with all of the challenges we’ve faced we’re looking forward to 2021.”

Comments: justin.webster@thegazette.com

 

