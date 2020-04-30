Auto racing returning to Eastern Iowa on Saturday

DAVENPORT — The auto racing season has the green light to kick off it season in Eastern Iowa.

With COVID-19 restrictions eased in Cedar County, promoters Ryan Duhme and Timmy Current put together the originally postponed Spring Fling for Cedar County Raceway in Tipton for this Saturday.

No fans will be allowed in the grandstands at Cedar County Fairgrounds and the number of cars in the three divisions will be limited, as will the amount of people allowed for each race team.

Fans can watch the action on pay-per-view. Price will be $25.

Duhme and Current limited the car count to 40 Modifieds, 40 SportMods and 24 Stock Cars on a first-come, first-served basis entry. The fields were full just three hours after the announcement.

All classes are non-sanctioned.

Among the Modified drivers in are Chris Simpson, Jeff Larson, Kyle and David Brown, Justin Kay, Jeff Aikey and Cayden Carter. SportMods include Tyler Soppe, Tony Olson and Cody Thompson. David Brandies, Dallon and Damon Murty and Leah Wroten are among the Stock Car entrants.

Fans purchasing the pay-per-view are encouraged to log in early on race day.

Hot laps begin at 6:30. The telecast on doneright.tv will begin at 6 p.m.

For more information on the pay-per-view, message the Done Right TV Facebook page.

In other local news, Hawkeye Downs Speedway in Cedar Rapids announced Tuesday the Enduro race scheduled for May 9 has been postponed “to a later date.”

NASCAR back May 17

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR announced Thursday it will resume its season without fans starting May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina with the premier Cup Series racing three more times in a 10-day span.

NASCAR joins the UFC as the first major sports organizations to announce specific return to play plans since the coronavirus pandemic shut down U.S. sports in mid-March.

“NASCAR and its teams are eager and excited to return to racing, and have great respect for the responsibility that comes with a return to competition,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “NASCAR will return in an environment that will ensure the safety of our competitors, officials and all those in the local community.”

NASCAR’s revised schedule goes only through May and has a pair of Wednesday Cup races, fulfilling fans' longtime plea for midweek events. The first race is scheduled for Darlington, NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway, followed by a second race at the 70-year-old, egg-shaped oval track three days later.

Charlotte Motor Speedway will then host the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24 to mark 60 consecutive years the longest race on the NASCAR schedule will be held on Memorial Day weekend. The track in Concord, outside NASCAR’s home base of Charlotte, will then host a Wednesday race three days later.

There also will be lower-tier Xfinity and Trucks series races at the two tracks.