Photos: August 2020 Gazette Visuals' Favorite Sports Photos of the Month

Photos: August 2020 Gazette Visuals' Favorite Sports Photos of the Month

The derecho storm and the coronavirus were elements in our coverage as high school sporting eventws got underway in our August Favorite sports photos.

/ 21

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Photos: August 2020 Favorite News Photos

Thousands still without internet 3 weeks after derecho

Marion Library finds temporary home while in between locations after derecho

Cedar Rapids schools revising staffing for online start for middle, high school students after derecho

Rita Hart says she'll push to reverse privatized Medicaid system in Iowa

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Rise in coronavirus cases expected as students go back to school

Homeowner shoots intruder after bizarre night in Palo, authorizes say

Derecho by the digits: Numbers help tell the story of the storm

Whose streets? They're not ours, Iowa City officials remind us

Harmful to humans, Iowa derecho could help wildlife

Trending