Another Wisconsin-Iowa clash could be Friday at Big Ten tourney

A rematch of Sunday’s Wisconsin-Iowa men’s basketball game could be in store Friday night at the Big Ten tournament.

The Badgers have the No. 6 seed in the tourney. They will play the winner of Wednesday’s Penn State-Nebraska game Thursday night in Indianapolis. That winner will face the Hawkeyes Friday at approximately 8 p.m. (CT) at Indy’s Lucas Oil Stadium.

Iowa (20-7) has the No. 3 seed by virtue of its 14-6 Big Ten record, and thus has a double-bye in the tournament. Wisconsin (16-11, 10-10 Big Ten) lost at Iowa Sunday, 77-73, and fell to the Hawkeyes 77-62 in Madison on Feb. 18. The Badgers have lost their three games, all by five points or less against ranked teams.

Penn State (10-13, 7-12) is the league’s No. 11 seed. Nebraska (7-19, 3-16) is the No. 14. Both are 0-1 against the Hawkeyes, having played them in Iowa City.