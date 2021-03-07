ARTICLE

Another Wisconsin-Iowa clash could be Friday at Big Ten tourney

Badgers need to win Thursday to get third shot at Hawkeyes this season

Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (1) gets fouled by Wisconsin s guard D’Mitrik Trice (0) during the Hawkeyes’ 77-73 men’s basketball win over the Badgers Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)

A rematch of Sunday’s Wisconsin-Iowa men’s basketball game could be in store Friday night at the Big Ten tournament.

The Badgers have the No. 6 seed in the tourney. They will play the winner of Wednesday’s Penn State-Nebraska game Thursday night in Indianapolis. That winner will face the Hawkeyes Friday at approximately 8 p.m. (CT) at Indy’s Lucas Oil Stadium.

Iowa (20-7) has the No. 3 seed by virtue of its 14-6 Big Ten record, and thus has a double-bye in the tournament. Wisconsin (16-11, 10-10 Big Ten) lost at Iowa Sunday, 77-73, and fell to the Hawkeyes 77-62 in Madison on Feb. 18. The Badgers have lost their three games, all by five points or less against ranked teams.

Penn State (10-13, 7-12) is the league’s No. 11 seed. Nebraska (7-19, 3-16) is the No. 14. Both are 0-1 against the Hawkeyes, having played them in Iowa City.

 

