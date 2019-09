Iowa men's basketball: Almost all starting times set for 2019-20 schedule

Most of the starting times for the Iowa men’s basketball 2019-2020 games have been set. Here is the known schedule at this point:

Date Opponent Site Time TV/Stream

Mon., Nov. 4 Lindsey Wilson (exhibition) IOWA CITY 7 p.m. BTN+

Fri., Nov. 8 SIU-Edwardsville IOWA CITY 8 p.m. BTN

Mon., Nov. 11 DePaul + IOWA CITY 7 p.m. FS1

Fri., Nov. 15 Oral Roberts IOWA CITY 7 p.m. BTN+

Thurs., Nov. 21 North Florida # IOWA CITY 6 p.m. BTN

Sun., Nov. 24 Cal Poly # IOWA CITY 4 p.m. BTN

Thurs., Nov. 28 vs. Texas Tech Las Vegas 7 p.m. FS1

Fri., Nov. 29 vs. Creighton/San Diego State Las Vegas 5/7:30 p.m. FS1

Tues., Dec. 3 at Syracuse Syracuse, N.Y. TBA TBA

Fri., Dec. 6 at Michigan Ann Arbor, Mich. 5:30 p.m. FS1

Mon., Dec. 9 Minnesota IOWA CITY 7 p.m. BTN

Thurs., Dec. 12 at Iowa State * Ames, Iowa TBA TBA

Sat., Dec. 21 vs. Cincinnati ^ Chicago TBA TBA

Sun., Dec. 29 Kennesaw State IOWA CITY 3 p.m. ESPNU

Sat., Jan. 4 vs. Penn State Philadelphia, Pa. 1 p.m. BTN

Tues., Jan. 7 at Nebraska Lincoln, Neb. 8 p.m. BTN

Fri., Jan. 10 Maryland IOWA CITY 6 p.m. FS1

Tues., Jan. 14 at Northwestern Evanston, Ill. 7 p.m. BTN

Fri., Jan. 17 Michigan IOWA CITY 8 p.m. FS1

Wed., Jan. 22 Rutgers IOWA CITY 8 p.m. BTN

Mon., Jan. 27 Wisconsin IOWA CITY 7:30 p.m. BTN

Thurs., Jan. 30 at Maryland College Park, Md. 7:30 p.m. BTN

Sun., Feb. 2 Illinois IOWA CITY Noon FS1

Wed., Feb. 5 at Purdue West Lafayette, Ind. 6 p.m. BTN

Sat., Feb. 8 Nebraska IOWA CITY 5 p.m. BTN

Thurs., Feb. 13 at Indiana Bloomington, Ind. 7 p.m. BTN

Sun., Feb. 16 at Minnesota Minneapolis, Minn. Noon FS1

Thurs., Feb. 20 Ohio State IOWA CITY 6 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2

Tues., Feb. 25 at Michigan State East Lansing, Mich. 6 p.m. ESPN/ESPN2

Sat., Feb. 29 Penn State IOWA CITY 11 a.m. BTN

Tues., March 3 Purdue IOWA CITY 8 p.m. BTN

Sun., March 8 at Illinois Champaign, Ill. 6 p.m. BTN

Wed.-Sun., March-11-15 at Big Ten Tournament Indianapolis

