Again, Hawkeyes' 2019 football over/under number is 7.5

Hlastradamus has spoken. Take the over.

According to FanDuel, the over/under number for Iowa’s regular-season wins in the 2019 football season is 7.5. The over is +112, the under is -130, meaning if you bet $10 on Iowa to win eight or more games and it does, your profit would be $11.20. Whereas, if you bet on the under you’d need to wager $13 to win $10.

The Hawkeyes’ schedule is has five potential losses just on the road. The games are at Iowa State, Michigan, Northwestern, Wisconsin and Nebraska. The home slate isn’t nearly as rugged, with Miami (Ohio), Rutgers, Middle Tennessee, Penn State, Purdue, Minnesota and Illinois.

The June 25 prediction is a sweep of the home games, and at least one road win. There’s your eight victories and there’s your over.

Life doesn’t have to be complicated in every regard. Of course, if you really want to keep life simpler you’ll remember that a football takes funny bounces and all sorts of things we couldn’t accurately predict today are on the horizon.

Iowa State’s over/under is 8 according to FanDuel. ISU won eight regular-season games a year ago.

That’s a pretty respectful number, especially since the Cyclones have road games against Baylor, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Kansas State, and play Iowa, Texas, TCU and Oklahoma State in Ames.

The over is +106, the under -124.

Among other teams, Nebraska, which went 4-8 a year ago, is at 8.5 while defending Big Ten West champion Northwestern is at 6.5.

Interesting.

Last year, the over/under numbers for Iowa was 7.5. Iowa State was 6.5. As Hlastradamus recalls, he told you to take the over for both. Both went 8-4 in the regular-season. How did you spend your winnings?