Aaron White, Jarrod Uthoff, and the NBA

Trying to get onto an NBA roster … oh, it’s difficult.

Former Iowa Hawkeye forward Jarrod Uthoff took part in a Minnesota Timberwolves minicamp Saturday for about a dozen free agents. That, to maybe impress the Timberwolves enough to get offered a spot on their NBA Summer League team of wannabe Wolves.

Uthoff spent last season in Russia. He played for Zenit St. Petersburg.

Here are highlights of a game Uthoff played in last month. https://youtu.be/t5JtHFi2UN8

He spent his first two seasons of pro basketball in the U.S., almost entirely in the G League. He played in nine games with the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks in the latter part of the 2016-17 season. He is 26.

Also 26 is Aaron White, who just completed his fourth season overseas after finishing his Iowa career.

For the second-straight season, White was on a Luthanian League championship team in Zalgiris Kaunas. White was the 49th player picked in the 2015 NBA draft, by the Washington Wizards. He played one year in Germany and one year in Russia before going to Zalgiris.

Lithuanian basketball journalist Donatus Urbonas tweeted this on Monday:

“Aaron White is drawing interest from Washington Wizards again, per sources. White hit the free agency in Europe after two solid seasons with Zalgiris Kaunas.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

White got a big ovation when he was taken out of the deciding league-championship game with his team way ahead. Urbonas tweeted “Aaron White also received standing ovations from Zalgiris fans when he was subbed out in the end of 3rdQ. … it seemed like to be another “thank you and good bye” moment for White … expected to leave Zalgiris for a bigger contract.”

White will play for good pay next season. At this stage in his career it will be interesting to see if he gives the NBA another chase.

And what about another former Hawkeye star of recent vintage, Devyn Marble? Well, he recently finished what appears to be a good season for Dolomita Energia Trento in Italy.