CORONAVIRUS

American Rivers Conference delays winter sports competition until 2021

Indoor track and field can begin practice, while basketball and wrestling can open practice Oct. 1

Coe College's Josh Edel (left) works to get control of Loras College's Shane Liegel during their 184 lbs. third place ma
Coe College's Josh Edel (left) works to get control of Loras College's Shane Liegel during their 184 lbs. third place match at the NCAA Division III Lower Midwest Regional Wrestling Tournament at the Five Flags Center in Dubuque, Iowa, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:29PM | Mon, September 21, 2020

American Rivers Conference delays winter sports competition until 2021

08:47AM | Mon, September 21, 2020

Cornell College stands apart in its COVID-19 response

07:00AM | Mon, September 21, 2020

What role do comorbidities and existing medical conditions play in COV ...

06:50AM | Mon, September 21, 2020

Delayed by derecho, school starts in Cedar Rapids
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — American Rivers Conference officials are planning for winter sports.

The start of competition, however, will be later than normal.

The ARC announced Monday that the conference’s Presidents Council voted unanimously to approve a recommendation from the ARC Director of Athletics Council to delay any games, meets, scrimmages and exhibitions until Jan. 1, 2021. The news released noted the decision was made due to “ongoing impact of COVID-19."

Basketball and wrestling will be allowed to begin practice Oct. 1, while indoor track and field can open works immediately.

The conference also announced that it will release schedules for postponed fall sports, which includes football, soccer and volleyball, by the end of the month. The ARC opted to move those sports to the spring.

Comments: (319) 368-8679; kj.pilcher@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:29PM | Mon, September 21, 2020

American Rivers Conference delays winter sports competition until 2021

08:47AM | Mon, September 21, 2020

Cornell College stands apart in its COVID-19 response

07:00AM | Mon, September 21, 2020

What role do comorbidities and existing medical conditions play in COV ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Pilcher

The Gazette

All articles by K.J.

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Cornell College stands apart in its COVID-19 response

What role do comorbidities and existing medical conditions play in COVID-19 deaths?

Delayed by derecho, school starts in Cedar Rapids

Iowa tops 80,000 coronavirus cases

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids mayor takes heat in emails following derecho

Lost and found: Derecho a blessing and curse for pets

Absentee ballot FAQ: What you need to know about voting by mail in Iowa

Gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety launches ad blitz in key Iowa House races

Grinnell College cancels classes after DCI IDs Black man's body found in burning ditch

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate