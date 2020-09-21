American Rivers Conference delays winter sports competition until 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS — American Rivers Conference officials are planning for winter sports.

The start of competition, however, will be later than normal.

The ARC announced Monday that the conference’s Presidents Council voted unanimously to approve a recommendation from the ARC Director of Athletics Council to delay any games, meets, scrimmages and exhibitions until Jan. 1, 2021. The news released noted the decision was made due to “ongoing impact of COVID-19."

Basketball and wrestling will be allowed to begin practice Oct. 1, while indoor track and field can open works immediately.

The conference also announced that it will release schedules for postponed fall sports, which includes football, soccer and volleyball, by the end of the month. The ARC opted to move those sports to the spring.

