A look at the Iowa football passing chart vs. Miami (Ohio)

Over the last few years, Mr. Thad Nelson has been nice enough to send me Iowa’s passing numbers ... on Twitter ... during the game!

I’ve charted football games for more than 30 years. I know DVR technology has made this easier, but I love people trying to chart the game they love ... out of pure love for the game.

I asked Thad if I could post this info. I will usually shoot for Mondays. I will miss the MTSU game, so we’ll have to figure something out that week.

Some great info. If someone wants to jump in and track something else, I am paying beer money. (My boss is. After I send Moose and Rocco over to his house.)

This week, I asked Iowa QB Nate Stanley about the throw and route to WR Nico Ragaini on his 48-yard gain.

Stanley couldn’t wait to answer.

“I cost him a touchdown on that one, so I apologize,” Stanley said. “I cost him a touchdown on that one.”

So, you know your QB bleeds for this, right?

Click through the above charts. Feel free to offer any other suggestions. If the pitch is good, we’ll figure something out.

