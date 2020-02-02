Sports

2020 Super Bowl: Time, TV, live stream, The Gazette's picks for 49ers-Chiefs

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is displayed before a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Wednesday, Jan.
The Vince Lombardi Trophy is displayed before a news conference for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Miami. (David J. Phillip/Associated Press)
Here are some predictions — and thoughts — on Sunday’s big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers:

J.R. Ogden: 49ers 24, Chiefs 21 — The Bears, alas, aren’t involved (again), but I actually like the way these two teams play the game.

Mike Hlas: 49ers 867-5309, Chiefs umpteen — I owe you no explanation, and none will be given. Good day!

Sam Paxton: Chiefs 31, 49ers 28 — My 49ers hatred has not waned, even after 25 years. So, let’s say four TDs for George Kittle, but Anthony Hitchens and Ben Niemann stop him from getting a fifth.

Marc Morehouse: 49ers 38, Chiefs 34 — I think this Kittle kid is going places.

Jeff Linder: 49ers 30, Chiefs 26 — Really, really, really hope I’m wrong.

Jeff Johnson: 49ers 28, Chiefs 21 — San Francisco will be the first team in Super Bowl history to win without attempting a pass.

Nathan Ford: 49ers 49, Chiefs 0 — Alan Pulido makes his home debut for Sporting KC on March 7. The stadium is in Kansas.

Douglas Miles: Chiefs 38, 49ers 10 — I have attended five NFL games in my lifetime, and four involved the Chiefs.

Justin Webster: Chiefs 38, 49ers 17 — Miami weather and no state income tax looks good on Mahomes, who has 18 months left on his rookie deal.

Super Bowl LIV viewing guide

Teams: San Francisco 49ers (13-3) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

Time: 5:30 p.m. CT

TV: FOX

Live stream: Fox Sports Go

Line: Chiefs by 1

