Here are some predictions — and thoughts — on Sunday’s big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers:
J.R. Ogden: 49ers 24, Chiefs 21 — The Bears, alas, aren’t involved (again), but I actually like the way these two teams play the game.
Mike Hlas: 49ers 867-5309, Chiefs umpteen — I owe you no explanation, and none will be given. Good day!
Sam Paxton: Chiefs 31, 49ers 28 — My 49ers hatred has not waned, even after 25 years. So, let’s say four TDs for George Kittle, but Anthony Hitchens and Ben Niemann stop him from getting a fifth.
Marc Morehouse: 49ers 38, Chiefs 34 — I think this Kittle kid is going places.
Jeff Linder: 49ers 30, Chiefs 26 — Really, really, really hope I’m wrong.
Jeff Johnson: 49ers 28, Chiefs 21 — San Francisco will be the first team in Super Bowl history to win without attempting a pass.
Nathan Ford: 49ers 49, Chiefs 0 — Alan Pulido makes his home debut for Sporting KC on March 7. The stadium is in Kansas.
Douglas Miles: Chiefs 38, 49ers 10 — I have attended five NFL games in my lifetime, and four involved the Chiefs.
Justin Webster: Chiefs 38, 49ers 17 — Miami weather and no state income tax looks good on Mahomes, who has 18 months left on his rookie deal.
Super Bowl LIV viewing guide
Teams: San Francisco 49ers (13-3) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)
Time: 5:30 p.m. CT
TV: FOX
Live stream: Fox Sports Go
Line: Chiefs by 1