Photos: Iowa Hawkeyes vs. USC Trojans, 2019 Holiday Bowl

Related Articles
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- No. 16 Iowa 49, No. 22 USC 24: In Heaven there is a Hayden
- Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly on facing Iowa State: 'I'd rather play Coe College'
- Nordstrom employee accused of stealing $7,000 in merchandise at fulfillment center in Cedar Rapids
- Iowa football vs. USC: Holiday Bowl score, stats, highlights and more
- Iowa Hawkeyes pay tribute to Hayden Fry with Hokey Pokey after Holiday Bowl
- Iowa and Iowa State have king-size opportunities to beat football royalty in bowl games