Podcast: Takeaways from Big Ten and Big 12 wrestling championships

The Gazette
PISCATAWAY, NJ - MARCH 7: Spencer Lee of the Iowa Hawkeyes keeps loose with his head coach Tom Brands prior to his match
PISCATAWAY, NJ - MARCH 7: Spencer Lee of the Iowa Hawkeyes keeps loose with his head coach Tom Brands prior to his match during the Big Ten Championships at Rutgers Athletic Center on the campus of Rutgers University on March 7, 2020 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

There are tons of Iowa-related storylines coming out of the 2020 Big Ten and Big 12 wrestling championships held over the weekend in Piscataway, N.J., and Tulsa, Okla., respectively.

From Iowa’s first outright team title since 2010 with three individual champions to David Carr winning Big 12 gold as a freshman as one of two Cyclone winners to UNI crowning two champs, The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, The Predicament’s Wyatt Schultz and Dick Briggs discuss it all on the Pinning Combination.

Plus, a look at the local wrestlers who will be in Cedar Rapids this weekend for the NCAA Division III Championships.

