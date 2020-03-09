Podcast: Takeaways from Big Ten and Big 12 wrestling championships

There are tons of Iowa-related storylines coming out of the 2020 Big Ten and Big 12 wrestling championships held over the weekend in Piscataway, N.J., and Tulsa, Okla., respectively.

From Iowa’s first outright team title since 2010 with three individual champions to David Carr winning Big 12 gold as a freshman as one of two Cyclone winners to UNI crowning two champs, The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, The Predicament’s Wyatt Schultz and Dick Briggs discuss it all on the Pinning Combination.

Plus, a look at the local wrestlers who will be in Cedar Rapids this weekend for the NCAA Division III Championships.

