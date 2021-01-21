Podcast: Iowa vs. Nebraska takeaways and more Iowa wrestling talk

Iowa opened its 2020 wrestling season with a dominating dual against Nebraska. What were the top takeaways from the Hawkeyes? The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, The Predicament’s Wyatt Schultz and former coach Dick Briggs discuss on the latest Pinning Combination.

Also this week:

• Iowa State and Northern Iowa both fell to Missouri

• Thoughts on Iowa’s Division II and Division III teams

• A look at last weekend’s significant Iowa high school wrestling results

• Top wrestlers to watch at the girls’ state tournament

• Full weekend preview