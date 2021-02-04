Pinning Combination Podcast

Pinning Combination: Hawkeyes roll again, high school postseason arrives and more Iowa wrestling talk

The Gazette
Carver-Hawkeye Arena is seen mostly empty as Iowa's Nelson Brands wrestles Illinois' Zach Braunagel during the 184-weigh
Carver-Hawkeye Arena is seen mostly empty as Iowa’s Nelson Brands wrestles Illinois’ Zach Braunagel during the 184-weight bout of their dual in Iowa City on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)

No. 1 Iowa rolled past another top-10 team in a Big Ten wrestling dual, but is missing a key piece with Alex Marinelli out. The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, The Predicament’s G. Wyatt Schultz and former coach Dick Briggs discuss the latest dominant showing from the Hawkeyes and preview Sunday’s duals against Purdue and Ohio State on this week’s edition of the Pinning Combination, a show about all things wrestling in the state of Iowa.

Also this week:

• Northern Iowa and Iowa State come close, but can’t upset Oklahoma State

• American Rivers Conference action, including Wartburg’s close call against Coe

• A review of the high school conference tournaments that weren’t canceled

• Previewing Saturday’s 1A and 2A sectionals, with the question: Are the days of sectional tournaments numbered?

• Full weekend recap and preview

• The “You Make The Call” and “Five Questions” segments

Subscribe on YouTube or Facebook to watch the Pinning Combination each week.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Pinning Combination Podcast ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Pinning Combination: Iowa's continued dominance, what's next for girls' wrestling, Jeff Voss interview

Podcast: Iowa vs. Nebraska takeaways and more Iowa wrestling talk

Podcast: UNI and ISU sweep, previewing Nebraska vs. Iowa and more Iowa wrestling talk

Wrestling is back and so is the Pinning Combination podcast

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa football caps off best recruiting class in years despite challenges

Test Iowa sites adjust hours due to winter storm

UIHC begins COVID-19 vaccination for community members

Miller-Meeks' attorney looking for rejected ballots in contested Iowa U.S. House race

Cedar Rapids area restaurants rely on loyal customers, new ideas to survive pandemic

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.