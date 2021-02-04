Pinning Combination: Hawkeyes roll again, high school postseason arrives and more Iowa wrestling talk

No. 1 Iowa rolled past another top-10 team in a Big Ten wrestling dual, but is missing a key piece with Alex Marinelli out. The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, The Predicament’s G. Wyatt Schultz and former coach Dick Briggs discuss the latest dominant showing from the Hawkeyes and preview Sunday’s duals against Purdue and Ohio State on this week’s edition of the Pinning Combination, a show about all things wrestling in the state of Iowa.

Also this week:

• Northern Iowa and Iowa State come close, but can’t upset Oklahoma State

• American Rivers Conference action, including Wartburg’s close call against Coe

• A review of the high school conference tournaments that weren’t canceled

• Previewing Saturday’s 1A and 2A sectionals, with the question: Are the days of sectional tournaments numbered?

• Full weekend recap and preview

• The “You Make The Call” and “Five Questions” segments

Subscribe on YouTube or Facebook to watch the Pinning Combination each week.