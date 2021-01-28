Pinning Combination: Iowa's continued dominance, what's next for girls' wrestling, Jeff Voss interview

After cruising to another win against a ranked Big Ten team in Minnesota, just how dominant are the top-ranked Hawkeyes? We won’t get to see a 1-vs.-2 dual Sunday with Michigan shut down due to COVID-19, but Iowa will still host Illinois on Sunday. The Gazette’s K.J. Pilcher, The Predicament’s G. Wyatt Schultz and former coach Dick Briggs discuss what we’ve seen from the Hawkeyes so far and how dominant they could be on this week’s edition of the Pinning Combination, a show about all things wrestling in the state of Iowa.

Also on the show:

• Iowa State and Northern Iowa bounce back with wins over Oklahoma

• An interview with West Delaware head coach Jeff Voss

• What’s next for girls’ wrestling after a successful state tournament?

• Full weekend recap and preview

• Our “You Make The Call” segment and the return of 5 Questions That Have Nothing To Do With Wrestling